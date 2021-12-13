Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman says Fed may need to move more quickly on rates

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman believes the Federal Reserve may need to
move more quickly on interest-rate rises, he said in an
interview with CNBC on Monday.
Investors are anticipating the U.S. central bank will say
later this week it plans to wrap up its bond purchases sooner
than expected. They are looking for clues on the timing of
possible interest rate rises next year.
"We are heading to a rising interest-rate environment,"
Gorman said. "If I were the Fed I would start moving a little
quicker rather than later, store away some ammunition and accept
the reality."
Gorman, 63, has been chief executive of Morgan Stanley since
2010 and steered the business back to health after the 2007-09
financial crisis. Earlier in the year, he said he anticipated
staying at the helm for another three to five years.
Asked about succession plans, Gorman highlighted the
strength of potential candidates within the bank to succeed him.
"We've got terrific executives who could replace me and we
need to get a few of those ready for the board. That will take a
couple of years but I believe in succession and I believe in
planning. We've got some fantastic executives and I'm confident
the place will thrive under them," he said
Despite having spent more than $20 billion on the purchases
of E*Trade and Eaton Vance last year, Gorman said the bank would
still look at "sensible deal opportunities" if they arise in the
coming year.
"We are not compulsively acquisitive," he said. "We are
using our capital to support the business. We are not out there
with a 'We must do a deal' attitude."
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Dan Grebler)