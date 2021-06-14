Morgan Stanley CEO to staff: Be back at New York headquarters by September

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's chief
executive officer said on Monday that if most employees are not
back to work at the bank's Manhattan headquarters in September,
he will be "very disappointed."
"If you want to get paid in New York, you need to be in New
York," CEO James Gorman, speaking from the bank's offices at
1585 Broadway, told analysts and investors during a virtual
conference.
Like the rest of Wall Street, most of Morgan Stanley's
nearly 70,000 employees worked remotely during the pandemic. But
in recent weeks, rival banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc have begun to bring employees
back to U.S. offices on a rotational basis.
Gorman said his bank's policy will vary by location, noting
the firm's 2,000 employees in India will not return to offices
this year. As of Monday, India has reported more than 29 million
cases of COVID-19.
During the wide-ranging conversation, Gorman said the bank's
revenues in the second quarter "look good" and that it will
"likely" make another acquisition in its wealth management
business.
On the bank's recent leadership changes, Gorman said he does
not plan to step down from the CEO job for several years but
that he now has four or five people who could replace him if
needed.
Gorman also talked about the internal review the bank
conducted after the meltdown of investing firm Archegos Capital
Management, which resulted in Morgan Stanley losing $911 million
earlier this year.
Morgan Stanley reviewed all large, single-name margin
positions backed by the bank, Gorman said, and found nothing
concerning.
A client of Morgan Stanley and several other banks, Archegos
faced the biggest margin call in history when it amassed
significant holdings of one stock, which suddenly lost value.
