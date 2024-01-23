Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund said on Tuesday it had raised $103.35 million in its initial public offering. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
