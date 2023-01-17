Morgan Stanley, Goldman show starkly different quarterly results

(Repeats with no changes)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The financial fortunes of
Wall Street's investment banking titans split as Morgan Stanley
benefited from higher wealth management revenue while
Goldman Sachs suffered from higher costs and an increase
in rainy day funds.
Goldman reported a profit of $3.32 per share in the fourth
quarter, missing the Wall Street estimate of $5.48, according to
Refinitiv IBES data, sending its shares down 6.5%.
Morgan Stanley's shares rose 6% after it reported $1.31
per diluted share on an adjusted basis, well above analysts'
estimates of $1.19 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The banks' releases wrap up a mixed fourth-quarter
earnings period for the big U.S. banks.
"This round goes to Morgan Stanley, as they appear to be one
of the stand-out bank earnings," said Edward Moya, senior market
analyst Americas at OANDA.
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business saw revenue
climb 6% in the quarter as interest income increased amid the
U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes through most of last
year.
Goldman's results also included a net loss of $660
million at its platform solutions unit, which houses transaction
banking, credit card and financial technology businesses, as
provisions for credit losses grew while the business was
expanding.
Goldman is curbing its consumer banking ambitions as
Chief Executive Officer David Solomon refocuses the bank's
resources on strengthening its core businesses such as
investment banking and trading.
Even so, Goldman Sachs' full-year results were still
resilient in the face of difficult market conditions, said David
Fanger, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service.
Both banks reported a plunge in investment banking
revenue as Wall Street dealmakers handling mergers, acquisitions
and initial public offerings faced a sharp drop in their
businesses in 2022.
Goldman Sachs' Chief Executive David Solomon confirmed
that the bank was cutting 6% of its headcount, or around 3,200
jobs, and was making changes to its consumer business to
navigate an uncertain outlook for 2023.
"We tried to do too much too quickly," he said about the
bank's consumer business. "We didn't execute perfectly on some
so we've taken a hard look at those, and you make adjustments."
LOW BAR
UBS analysts wrote in a note Morgan Stanley's
fourth-quarter core trends were encouraging and cleared the low
bar.
Revenue from Morgan Stanley's investment banking
business fell 49% to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter, with
revenue declines across the bank's advisory, equity and fixed
income segments.
The investment banking business slowdown weighed on the
company's net revenue, pulling it down 12% to $12.7 billion.
"I am highly confident that when the Fed pauses, deal
activity and underwriting activity will go up," Chief Executive
Officer James Gorman told analysts in a call.
Still, Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya told Reuters
earlier on Tuesday that the bank is comfortable with its
headcount after recent layoffs. Morgan Stanley had cut 2% of its
headcount in December, or about 1,600 jobs, a source had told
Reuters.
Trading has been a surprise bright spot for Morgan Stanley,
with the unit's revenue jumping 26% in the fourth quarter, as
clients look to hedge against market risks by rejiggering
portfolios toward more defensive assets.
Looking ahead, Gorman said the bank's wealth and investment
management businesses are expected to become an increasingly
larger portion of the firm's pre-tax profit in the coming years.
The wealth management unit has also helped the bank keep
its funding cost lower amid a rate hiking cycle, the CEO added.
Mark-to-market losses on corporate loans came in at $876
million, as interest rates rose. It includes debt to Twitter,
the CFO said. Morgan Stanley is among a group of banks that
provided a $13 billion loan to finance Elon Musk's acquisition
of the social media company.
Updating Morgan Stanley's outlook, the CFO said the bank's
net interest income, or the money banks bring in from interest
payments, has not peaked, although it is likely to reduce its
growth rate this year.
