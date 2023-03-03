"Following material revisions to our inflation forecast, we now expect the ECB's terminal rate at 4%," wrote Morgan Stanley in a research note.
PARIS (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday that it was forecasting the European Central Bank's (ECB) so-called "terminal" rate - the level to which it believes the ECB's key rate will rise - at 4%.
