Morgan Stanley: Sees ECB's 'terminal' rate at 4%

PARIS (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday that it was forecasting the European Central Bank's (ECB) so-called "terminal" rate - the level to which it believes the ECB's key rate will rise - at 4%.

"Following material revisions to our inflation forecast, we now expect the ECB's terminal rate at 4%," wrote Morgan Stanley in a research note. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)