Morgan Stanley managing directors' list has record proportion of women -source

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has
promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors this
year, lower than 199 a year earlier, but list included a record
proportion of women, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Among the newly promoted executives, 38% of the 2023 managing
directors were women, which was a record high and helped boost
overall women managing directors to 24% for the Wall Street
bank, the person, who asked not to be identified before the
formal release of names, told Reuters.
Other banks have also been promoting female executive to
top ranks. Citigroup Inc in 2021 became the first Wall
Street bank to make Jane Fraser its first female chief
executive.
Citigroup promoted over 100 women to the role of managing
director, the highest ever for the bank, according to a memo
seen by Reuters last month.
Of U.S.-based managing directors being promoted at Morgan
Stanley, 5% are Black, 2% are Hispanic and 21% are Asian, the
person said.
Regionally, 66% of new managing directors are in Americas,
20% in Europe and the Middle East, 14% in Asia, the person said.
The full names of the managing directors will be published
next week.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar
Editing by Marguerita Choy)