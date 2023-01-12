Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Morgan Stanley managing directors' list has record proportion of women -source

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors this year, lower than 199 a year earlier, but list included a record proportion of women, according to a person familiar with the matter. Among the newly promoted executives, 38% of the 2023 managing directors were women, which was a record high and helped boost overall women managing directors to 24% for the Wall Street bank, the person, who asked not to be identified before the formal release of names, told Reuters.

Other banks have also been promoting female executive to top ranks. Citigroup Inc in 2021 became the first Wall Street bank to make Jane Fraser its first female chief executive.

Citigroup promoted over 100 women to the role of managing director, the highest ever for the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters last month. Of U.S.-based managing directors being promoted at Morgan Stanley, 5% are Black, 2% are Hispanic and 21% are Asian, the person said.

Regionally, 66% of new managing directors are in Americas, 20% in Europe and the Middle East, 14% in Asia, the person said. The full names of the managing directors will be published next week. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.78% 49.09 Delayed Quote.7.69%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.23% 90.53 Delayed Quote.4.59%
Latest news "Economy"
10:12pAnalysis-Why the U.S. needs Japan's help on China chips restrictions
RE
10:08pU.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
RE
10:02pAnti-ESG drive in U.S. could have cost taxpayers up to $708 mln - study
RE
10:00pSec says the firms' lending program should have been registered…
RE
10:00pU.s. securities and exchange commission charges genesis global c…
RE
10:00pIDB's Goldfajn to focus on lending effectiveness, polarization
RE
09:57pWhite House meetings with Japanese, Dutch to yield no immediate China export curbs -source
RE
09:53pMajor media want to know who guaranteed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond
RE
09:50pCarlyle Group Has Sounded Out Two Senior Wall Street Bankers About Becoming Its Next Chief Executive- FT
RE
09:50pCiti’s mark mason and ex-morgan stanley veteran jonathan pruzan…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS