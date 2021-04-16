Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Morgan Stanley profit blows past estimates, flags credit event loss

04/16/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley reported a 150% jump in first-quarter profit on Friday that sailed past expectations, as a global dealmaking boom boosted investment banking and heightened trading activity lifted its institutional securities division.

The Wall Street powerhouse, however, recorded a total one-off loss of over $900 million that it said was related to a credit event and subsequent losses from "a single prime brokerage client."

Morgan Stanley was one of six banks who had exposure to Archegos Capital Management, a family office fund that defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a firesale of stocks across Wall Street.

Despite that setback from the one-time loss, overall results comfortably beat expectations, wrapping up a robust quarter for Wall Street's biggest banks that benefited largely from reserve releases, record capital markets activity and a surge in trading.

The spike in trading volumes during the first quarter of 2021, driven by a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in "meme" stocks like GameStop Corp, drove a 66% jump in revenue at Morgan Stanley's institutional securities business.

Morgan Stanley said net income applicable to shareholders rose to $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue jumped 61% to $15.72 billion.

Like bigger rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley benefited from an unprecedented boom in dealmaking through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Global investment banking fees hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley conceded the second position in the league tables to JPMorgan Chase & Co during the quarter, according to Refinitiv, but still raked in robust investment banking fees -- the league tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

Investment banking revenue more than doubled to $2.6 billion, driven largely by the volume of such deals.

Morgan Stanley also generated handsome underwriting fees from numerous high-profile IPOs of companies such as Affirm Holdings and AppLovin Corp.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York, Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. -0.09% 68.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
APPLOVIN CORPORATION -6.86% 65.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aGoogle misled consumers over data collection - Australian watchdog
RE
08:30aMultiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:28aExclusive-Petrobras CEO backs insiders to fill top posts-sources
RE
08:26aTAKE FIVE : ECB, earnings and geopolitical escalations
RE
08:20aKansas City revenue falls 3.5% as COVID-19 hits volumes
RE
08:18aClean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels
RE
08:16aCongo's economy expected to grow 6% in 2021, beating previous forecast
RE
08:09aMorgan Stanley profit blows past estimates, flags credit event loss
RE
08:07aGOLDMAN SACHS COMMUNICATIONS HEAD JAKE SIEWERT TO LEAVE : Nyt
RE
08:07aMorgan Stanley profit blows past estimates, flags credit event loss
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
4NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : World stocks set fresh record high on strong China, U.S. data
5China's GDP jumps record 18.3% but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ