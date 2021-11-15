Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Morgan Stanley sets end-2022 S&P 500 target at 4,400

11/15/2021 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley analysts see the S&P 500 moving lower in 2022, with equity markets more volatile as earnings growth slows, bond yields climb and companies try to manage supply chain disruptions and higher input costs.

In a note on Sunday, the firm said it was underweight the benchmark S&P index due to slower earnings per share growth and higher starting valuations versus its global peers, and its base-case target of 4,400 implied downside potential of 5%.

On an earnings per share (EPS) view, Morgan Stanley sees the best growth next year in Europe and Japan, while the firm is neutral on emerging markets.

While the firm still expects solid EPS growth next year, "uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty that is unique to the U.S.," the analysts wrote in the note. With the rest of the world having lagged the U.S. recovery, the firm sees more "catch up" potential elsewhere and less earnings volatility over the next 12 months.

While Morgan Stanley does expect earnings for the S&P 500 overall to be solid, chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson expects "significant" earnings dispersion at the stock level, making the year more about stocks than sectors or styles.

Still, even with the expectation that sectors and styles will be more volatile, the firm is overweight healthcare, real estate and financials. Consumer discretionary, more specifically stocks that are good-oriented, are an underweight, as is tech hardware.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01pTSX drops as energy, material stocks fall
RE
12:00pBank of Canada says economic slack not yet absorbed, but 'getting closer'
RE
12:00pUs 30-year treasury yields rise to 2.01%, highest since nov. 4
RE
12:00pAnalysis-Post recovery? Fed, elected officials now challenged to define new normal
RE
11:56aHungary's central bank chief warns of risks from twin deficits
RE
11:52aUkraine will be part of Nord Stream 2 certification process -German regulator
RE
11:50aUs 10-year treasury yields extend rise to 1.62%, highest since oct. 27
RE
11:49aU.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry
RE
11:44aMorgan Stanley sets end-2022 S&P 500 target at 4,400
RE
11:42aPUPPY LOVE : How pet parents cope with costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Wall Street opens on an optimistic note, oil dives
3IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
4China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
5Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off

HOT NEWS