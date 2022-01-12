Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources

(Adds comments from sources, league tables positions)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley
will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on
Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper
payouts by banks this year.
Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses
are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the
Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those
divisions over the past year, said two of the sources.
Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according
to business momentum. Higher bonuses help them to retain talent
in a cut-throat competitive business environment.
Staff at Morgan Stanley will be informed of their bonus
payouts on Thursday, kicking off the busy and much-awaited
annual bonus season, and then receive the cash in early
February, the two sources said.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
The sources could not be named as the information was not
yet made public.
Staff within M&A and equity capital market (ECM) divisions
are anticipating bonuses up at least 15% on the previous year
and, in some cases, up 20% or more, two separate sources within
those businesses said.
Other businesses that have "just" performed will likely see
flat or single-digit increases in their bonus pool, said one of
the sources.
Top performers in M&A advisory and equities divisions will
reap the rewards when the bank holds its 'communications day' on
Thursday, where staff are informed about 2021 bonuses and
promotions, the first two sources said.
The bonus payouts at Morgan Stanley are, however, likely to
be lower than those at Bank of America Corp, which,
according to a Bloomberg News report last week, is planning to
increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%.
Sales and trading operations at Bank of America could see a
rise of more than 30% in bonuses on average, according to the
report.
LEAGUE TABLES
Morgan Stanley's equity underwriting business has been one
of its brightest spots over the past year.
Revenues at the division have surged on the back of bumper
stock market listings and due to companies taking advantage of
heightened market liquidity by issuing new shares.
Morgan Stanley ranks third in the global investment banking
league table for fees, having earned $9.1 billion, up 28% in
2021 compared to the prior year, according to Refinitiv data.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs topped the table,
the data showed.
M&A advisory revenues have benefitted from global merger &
acquisitions activity shattering all-time records during 2021.
Morgan Stanley topped Asia Pacific's M&A league table for
announced deals and was No.3 globally, Refinitiv data showed.
In Asia Pacific, including Japan, the bank was third in the
ECM league table, behind CITIC and Goldman, according to the
data.
