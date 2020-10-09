Log in
Moringa Product Market | Health Benefits of Moringa Product to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/09/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The global moringa product market size is poised to grow by USD 3.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005416/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moringa Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing awareness about the health benefits of moringa products is one of the key factors driving the moringa products market growth. Moringa contains all the essential amino acids required by the body. Moreover, moringa leaves enhance the energy levels and help in healing ulcers, restricting tumors, controlling blood pressure, and reducing inflammation. Also, the consumption of moringa products helps in improving vision, controlling disorders of the circulatory systems, aids in hair growth and care, and flushing out free radicals from the skin. As a result, the moringa products market growth should be substantial over the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major moringa product market growth came from the moringa seeds and oil segment. Moringa seeds and oil are widely used for application in healthcare and beauty and personal care products industries due to their therapeutic potential and benefits associated with hair and skin care. Moringa oil (Ben oil) is also used for cooking. The rising number of organized retail outlets that sell moringa products has made them easily available to consumers globally. Additionally, the rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies such as South America, APAC, and Eastern Europe has augmented the demand for moringa oil and seeds.
  • APAC was the largest market for moringa products in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of moringa products and the rising number of organized retailing outlets are fueling the market growth in the region. The increasing disposable income and the growing exports of moringa products to other continents are also significantly influencing the moringa products market share.
  • The global moringa product market is moderately fragmented. Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this moringa product market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the moringa product market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/moringa-products-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Vegan Demographics Across the Globe will be a Key Market Trend

The growing vegan population has increased the consumption of superfoods and plant-based products such as moringa and other protein-rich products. Busy lifestyles have created a need for dietary supplements, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat protein and fiber-rich foods with high nutrient value. The increasing vegan demographics, which is one of the moringa products market trends, has driven sales of moringa tea, moringa leaf powder, and moringa juices. Vendors are focusing on making sales through e-commerce platforms to expand their customer base and reduce operating costs and overheads.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Moringa product Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist moringa product market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the moringa product market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the moringa product market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moringa product market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Moringa seeds and oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks) -
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing millennial population worldwide
  • Rising trend of online retailing
  • Increasing vegan demographics across the globe

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH
  • Earth Expo Co.
  • GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS
  • Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kuli Kuli, Inc.
  • KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.
  • Moringa Farms, Inc.
  • ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
