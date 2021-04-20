Log in
Moroccan Pharmaceutical Industry to Establish Vocational Training Institute

04/20/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
Wishing to actively contribute to the health system reform and improve the quality of care, the Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP) is taking a great leap forward by engaging in vocational education and training, with the establishment of a designated institute.

As the world grapples with the challenges of a worldwide pandemic, and with the firm belief that vocational education and training are key to the response to future pandemics, the Moroccan pharmaceutical industry is launching its very own vocational education and training institute. To this end, an agreement was signed on Friday, April 16 in Casablanca by Ali Sedrati, President of the Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP), (www.fmiip.org); HE Mr. Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy; HE Mr. Saaïd Amzazi, the Minister of National Education; and Mr. Chakib Alj, CEO of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005988/en/

Credits : FMIIP-CGEM

Credits : FMIIP-CGEM

The establishment of the new Institute marks a key milestone for the Moroccan pharmaceutical industry. It will help respond to a critical and increasing need in this field, by improving professional training to match skills and know-how with the growing sector’s needs and will position the Moroccan pharmaceutical industry as the African champion of innovative drugs development and production.

The FMIIP shall take part in the efforts to operate and run the new Institute, by virtue of an agreement between the Ministry of Education’s Vocational Training Authority and the CGEM. The Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP) shall also contribute to the development of market sizing studies and provide technical assistance; develop a directory of jobs and occupations, as well as a jobs and skills repository, for proper job matching and search. The federation shall also pitch in to develop the training plan and programs and promote the institute to companies working in the sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Ali Sedrati, President of the FMIIP said: “We take pride in this historic milestone, marked by the inking of the agreement with the CGEM, and the Ministries of Industry and Education. This falls in line with His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s vision, which aims at improving the health system and quality of care, with the recent historic and unprecedented expansion of the social protection system.”

About the Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP):

The Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP) is the first-of-its-kind association in the sector. Established in 1985, the FMIIP has been committed to the development of the national pharmaceutical industry for more than 35 years. It brings together key Moroccan laboratories and multinational companies with several manufacturing sites across the country. FMIIP members also represent more than 260 foreign groups.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
