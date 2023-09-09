CAIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - An official in Morocco said on Saturday that dozens were killed in an earthquake, mostly in hard-to-reach areas south of Marrakech.
(Reporting By Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by William Mallard)
