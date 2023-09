Moroccan quake rescuers rejoice after finding survivor

STORY: In the early hours of Sunday, the Interior Ministry said at least 2,012 people had been killed and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 45 miles (72 km) southwest of Marrakech.