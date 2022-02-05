Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Moroccan rescuers get close to boy trapped in well

02/05/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rescuers were delicately removing rocks on Saturday (February 5) as they dug towards a young boy who has been trapped for five days in a well in northern Morocco, a dangerous operation constantly imperilled by the threat of landslides.

Workers with mechanical diggers have been trying round the clock to rescue the 5-year-old child, identified just as Rayan, after he fell into a 32-meter (100-foot) deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday (February 1).

"People who love us are sparing no effort to save my child," said Rayan's father in a tired, barely audible voice, as he stood watching rescue efforts on Friday night wearing a traditional hooded woolen robe against the cold.

Pictures on Moroccan media have shown Rayan huddled at the bottom of the well, which narrows as it descends from 45 cm (18 inches) wide at the top, preventing rescuers from descending.

Hundreds of villagers stood waiting nearby for news as the rescue operation continued, with workers in helmets and high-visibility vests carrying stretchers, ropes, tackle and other equipment down into a pit they have dug parallel to the well.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aExplosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni
RE
08:55aVenezuelan court upholds long prison stints for 'Citgo Six'
RE
08:52aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:50aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:41aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:37aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:22aCoups, COVID and row over Israel test African leaders at summit
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:02aMadagascar braces for cyclone Batsirai after Ana's devastation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS