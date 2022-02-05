Moroccan rescuers reinforce tunnel to rescue child

Workers with mechanical diggers have been trying round the clock to rescue the 5-year-old, identified only as Rayan, after he fell into a 32-meter (100-foot) deep well in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday (February 1).

On Friday (February 4) rescuers began carefully excavating a horizontal tunnel towards the child, sometimes being ordered out to stabilize the earth.

The work grew more difficult on Saturday (February 5) as they encountered rocks between the trench and the well, a witness said. The rescuers are reinforcing the tunnel with concrete tubes.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and though food has been lowered to Rayan, it was not clear whether he has eaten any.

He has also been supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.