STORY: Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host the

2030 World Cup, FIFA has announced

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the

opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary

(Gianni Infantino, FIFA President)

"The FIFA Council representing the entire world of football unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will organize one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030."

With the World Cup being held across six

countries and two different hemispheres

It could mean some teams play their

group matches in different seasons

FIFA's president said the opening match will

be played at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario

where the first World Cup took place in 1930