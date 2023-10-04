2030 World Cup, FIFA has announced
Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the
opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary
(Gianni Infantino, FIFA President)
"The FIFA Council representing the entire world of football unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will organize one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030."
With the World Cup being held across six
countries and two different hemispheres
It could mean some teams play their
group matches in different seasons
FIFA's president said the opening match will
be played at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario
where the first World Cup took place in 1930