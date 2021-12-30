Morocco: The MDJS is Seeking a New Operator to Manage its Sports Betting

La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS) is launching an International Call for Tenders to appoint a new operator for the overall management and operation of its lottery, sports betting and other games activities.

Scheduled for an initial period of eight years, from January 1, 2023, the management contract remains extendable for two additional years under certain conditions.

The Call for Tenders is for a first batch of fixed odds sports betting and mutual betting, including betting on virtual competitions, with the exception of betting on horse and greyhound racing. As for the second lot, it concerns lotteries, instant lotteries of a sporting nature, as well as raffles. Tenderers are also free to submit a tender for a single lot or for both lots. They may also be declared successful tenderers of two lots or of a single lot.

The opening of the tenders relating to this call for tenders is scheduled for April 04, 2022 before 10 a.m. at the headquarters of the MDJS in Casablanca, as well as the submission of tender proposals. The documents to be provided must comply with the provisions of the consultation regulations, as indicated in the tender documents.

Bidders may deliver their offers against receipt to the head office address, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or by letter sent by any express courier service. They can also submit them during the tender opening session to the chairman of the tender committee and before the start of the tender opening session.

About MDJS

La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS) is a public company with a mission whose raison d'être is, like any state lottery throughout the world, to supervise the activity of sports betting and lotteries by channeling the population of players towards a legal and responsible offer to the benefit of society.

