Jan 25 (Reuters) - Morocco received a record 14.5 million tourists last year, up 34% from a year earlier, the tourism ministry said on Thursday.

Half of all arrivals were Moroccans living abroad, it said.

Morocco aims to reach 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the launch of new airline routes, and 26 million by 2030, when it will co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal.