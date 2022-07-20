MARRAKECH, Morocco, July 20 (Reuters) - Morocco's state
phosphates and fertiliser producer OCP will offer 180,000 tonnes
of soil nutrients in aid and 370,000 tonnes at a discount to
help African states cope with surging prices, a senior company
executive said on Wednesday.
The donated and discounted volumes will represent 16% of
African demand this year and a quarter of OCP group's sales on
the continent said Nada Elmajdoub, executive vice president
performance management, in an interview with Reuters.
The African Development Bank said in May that fertiliser
prices on the continent had quadrupled since the start of the
war in Ukraine, which has disrupted supply chains, and that
Africa faced a shortage of 2 million tonnes.
"In the face of this crisis the most urgent move that we
came up with is this relief programme to help in the very short
term," Elmajdoub said on the sidelines of a US-Africa business
conference in Marrakech.
OCP, along with many other Moroccan state-owned and private
companies, has been expanding its investments in Sub-Saharan
Africa in recent years, boosting the kingdom's economic clout as
it also seeks to strengthen its diplomatic engagement.
Elmajdoub said OCP has dedicated 20% of its fertilisers
output to meet the needs of the African continent, where it is
planning to build soil nutrients and ammonia plants in Nigeria
and Ethiopia.
She said the group is addressing the "challenge of
availability and affordability of fertilisers," by increasing
output.
She said OCP plans to raise production by a further 1
million tonnes this year and two million next year, compared
with 10.8 million tones last year.
In the first five months this year, Morocco's phosphates and
derivatives exports nearly doubled to 47.6 billion dirhams
($4.65 bln), the foreign exchange regulator said.
OCP's 2021 revenue rose 50% in 2021 to 84.3 billion dirhams,
with fertilisers contributing 62%, according to company figures.
