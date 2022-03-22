Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Moroccos central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 1.5%

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
A general view of the Central Bank of Morocco in Rabat

RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% on Tuesday, saying its accommodative monetary policy was needed to shore up the economy amid inflationary pressures resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Driven by imported goods, inflation is expected to surge to 4.7% this year from 1.4% in 2021, before slowing to 1.9% next year, the Bank said in a statement following its quarterly board meeting.

The bank revised down its 2022 growth forecast to 0.7% from an earlier 2.9%, citing a severe drought that lowered prospects for this year's cereals harvest to 2.5 million tonnes.

Morocco's economy grew by 7.3% last year, when the country harvested 10.3 million tonnes of cereals.

As imports continue to outweigh exports, Morocco's current account deficit is expected to deepen to 5.5% of GDP in 2022, compared with 2.6% in 2021.

Key to Morocco's hard currency inflow, tourism revenues are expected to recover to 47 billion dirhams ($4.8 billion) in 2022 and 80 billion in 2023 from 34 billion dirhams last year, when Morocco imposed travel bans on key tourist destinations to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Remittances from Moroccans abroad, which hit a record 93.3 billion dirhams last year, are seen dropping to 79.3 billion dirhams this year.

Morocco's foreign exchange reserves are forecast to stand at 342.8 billion dirhams at end 2022, enough to cover six months of imports. The fiscal deficit would stand at 6.3% of GDP in 2022 and 5.9% in 2023. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
