RABAT, March 22 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% on Tuesday,
saying its accommodative monetary policy was needed to shore up
the economy amid inflationary pressures resulting from the war
in Ukraine.
Driven by imported goods, inflation is expected to surge to
4.7% this year from 1.4% in 2021, before slowing to 1.9% next
year, the Bank said in a statement following its quarterly board
meeting.
The bank revised down its 2022 growth forecast to 0.7% from
an earlier 2.9%, citing a severe drought that lowered prospects
for this year's cereals harvest to 2.5 million tonnes.
Morocco's economy grew by 7.3% last year, when the country
harvested 10.3 million tonnes of cereals.
As imports continue to outweigh exports, Morocco's current
account deficit is expected to deepen to 5.5% of GDP in 2022,
compared with 2.6% in 2021.
Key to Morocco's hard currency inflow, tourism revenues are
expected to recover to 47 billion dirhams ($4.8 billion) in 2022
and 80 billion in 2023 from 34 billion dirhams last year, when
Morocco imposed travel bans on key tourist destinations to
contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Remittances from Moroccans abroad, which hit a record 93.3
billion dirhams last year, are seen dropping to 79.3 billion
dirhams this year.
Morocco's foreign exchange reserves are forecast to stand at
342.8 billion dirhams at end 2022, enough to cover six months of
imports. The fiscal deficit would stand at 6.3% of GDP in 2022
and 5.9% in 2023.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Catherine Evans and
Jan Harvey)