Morocco's king unable to travel due to a cold, palace says

02/22/2023 | 12:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives for a lunch at the Elysee Palace as part of the One Planet Summit in Paris

RABAT (Reuters) - King Mohammed VI of Morocco has caught a cold and has been advised by his doctor to avoid travelling and to take medical rest for several days, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

King Mohammed, 59, who has the last word on all major decisions in the North African kingdom, had been due to travel to Senegal on Wednesday, according to Senegalese state media, though the visit had not been announced by the palace.

The palace has in recent years issued several statements about the king's health, including when he had heart surgery in 2018, a lung infection in 2019 and COVID-19 last year.

The king has headed the Muslim world's longest-ruling dynasty since 1999 when his father Hassan II died of a heart attack. His heir apparent, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, has at times deputised for his father, including during trips abroad.

King Mohammed's most recent public appearance was last week during a trip to Gabon, where he held talks with the president.

Morocco has made a big push to build ties with West African countries in recent years as part of its effort to strengthen support in the continent for its stance on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Eljechtimi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
