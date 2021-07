Moroccan imports rose 18.1% to 207.6 billion dirhams, while exports jumped 23.5% to 126.6 billion dirhams from January to May compared to the previous year, the regulator said in a monthly report.

Travel receipts, crucial to Morocco's inflow of hard currency, dropped 62.3% to 7.3 billion dirhams, while remittances from Moroccans living abroad rose 50.2% to 36.3 billion dirhams.

