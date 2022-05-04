Log in
Morocco's trade deficit widens 43% in 1st qtr

05/04/2022 | 06:28pm BST
RABAT, May 4 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit widened 43% to 65.5 billion dirhams ($ 6.56 billion) in the first quarter as global commodities prices surged, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Imports rose 34% to 165.5 billion dirhams, while exports increased 29% to 100 billion dirhams from January to March compared to the previous year, the regulator said in a monthly report.

Morocco's energy bill rose 87.3% to 28 billion dirhams, while wheat purchases increased 11% to 5 billion dirhams.

Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves, saw its exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including fertilisers - grow 82.7% to 24.5 billion dirhams.

The automotive sector topped the country's industrial exports with 23.4 billion dirhams, up 7%.

Tourism revenues rose 80% to 9.7 billion dirhams, as the sector recovers from restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Remittances from Moroccans abroad, crucial to the country's inflow of hard currency, increased 8.3% to 23 billion dirhams, while foreign direct investment rose 7.8% to 6.7 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
