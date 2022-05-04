Morocco's trade deficit widens 43% in 1st qtr

RABAT, May 4 (Reuters) - Morocco's trade deficit widened 43%
to 65.5 billion dirhams ($ 6.56 billion) in the first quarter as
global commodities prices surged, the foreign exchange regulator
said on Wednesday.
Imports rose 34% to 165.5 billion dirhams, while exports
increased 29% to 100 billion dirhams from January to March
compared to the previous year, the regulator said in a monthly
report.
Morocco's energy bill rose 87.3% to 28 billion dirhams,
while wheat purchases increased 11% to 5 billion dirhams.
Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves,
saw its exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including
fertilisers - grow 82.7% to 24.5 billion dirhams.
The automotive sector topped the country's industrial
exports with 23.4 billion dirhams, up 7%.
Tourism revenues rose 80% to 9.7 billion dirhams, as the
sector recovers from restrictive measures to contain the
coronavirus pandemic.
Remittances from Moroccans abroad, crucial to the country's
inflow of hard currency, increased 8.3% to 23 billion dirhams,
while foreign direct investment rose 7.8% to 6.7 billion
dirhams.
