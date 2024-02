RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's unemployment rate rose to 13% in 2023 from 11.8% a year earlier, as the farming sector continues to shed jobs due to a drought, Morocco's statistics agency HCP said on Monday.

As of the end of 2023, there were 1.58 million unemployed people in Morocco with the agricultural sector having lost 202,000 jobs following the sixth dry year in a row, HCP said in a report.

The unemployment rate was higher among young people at 35.8%. Among graduates, it stood at 19.7% and among women 18.3%, it said.

