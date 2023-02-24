Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Morocco says removal from financial watchlist will help ratings

02/24/2023 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RABAT (Reuters) - The Financial Action Task Force's decision on Friday to remove Morocco from its "grey list" of countries under special scrutiny will help Rabat's position in talks with international financial institutions, the Moroccan government said.

The task force is an inter-governmental financial crime watchdog that underpins the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.

Last month a Moroccan central bank official said leaving the "grey list" of countries under special scrutiny to implement those standards would be conducive to Rabat's efforts to regain a higher investment grade.

Morocco has announced plans to issue a dollar-denominated bond and has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange meetings with investors, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The task force's decision "will positively impact the sovereign and local bank ratings in addition to improving Morocco's image and its position in negotiations with international financial institutions as well as fostering trust of foreign investors," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.85% 64.25 Real-time Quote.21.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.20% 11.326 Delayed Quote.8.31%
Latest news "Economy"
11:06aSouth African rand slips as financial watchdog flags risks
RE
11:01aU.S. prosecutors seize properties, charge Russian on Ukraine invasion anniversary
RE
10:58aGreek court finds former minister guilty of breach of duty in TV licences case
RE
10:57aFormer NYC corrections union chief convicted of bribery wins early prison release
RE
10:57aMorocco says removal from financial watchlist will help ratings
RE
10:48aBank of England's Tenreyro sees risks of raising rates too high
RE
10:48aMexico's FEMSA posts 28% profit drop, hurt by peso strength
RE
10:42aU.S. new home sales jump to 10-month high in January, prices fall
RE
10:39aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved to 13-Month High in February -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:34aEU expects Serbia, Kosovo leaders to back deal to normalise ties
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....
5BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..

HOT NEWS