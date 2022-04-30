Morocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors

RABAT, April 30 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government
announced on Saturday a raise in the minimum wage of public and
private sector workers, the prime minister’s office said in a
statement.
The minimum monthly wage in the public sector will be raised
16%, while the private sector minimum monthly salary will be
raised by 10% within two years, according to the statement.
The deal was sealed in an agreement between the government,
major labour unions and the federation of employers.
The agreement also includes an increase in family allowance
and retirement benefits.
