Morphio Accepted into Canada's Top Accelerator in Silicon Valley

Morphio’s inclusion represents an opportunity for further rapid-growth and leading industry partnerships

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian MarTech start-up Morphio has continued to build on its already impressive momentum by announcing its acceptance into the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA). CTA helps Canadian companies with existing technology, product, or service explore opportunities in foreign markets and is affiliated with the Trade Commissioner Services of Canada.



Morphio’s innovative product and AI-focused development led to its selection for the program in a very competitive and lengthy application process. Based on Morphio’s advanced technology and connection to the new wave of digital marketing growth, the CTA has placed Morphio in its hand-picked Silicon Valley Digital program. The stellar platform will provide Morphio leadership with group and individual mentorship in commercialization plans, product development best practices, peer mentorship and strategic partnerships.

“Being a part of the CTA is a fundamental milestone in Morphio’s continued success,” says Dave Bunce, Morphio’s CEO. “It will further enhance our skill-set in all facets of scale and support our path as a must-have in the global techstack of digital marketers.”

With all of the leading digital advertising platforms having head offices in Silicon Valley, Morphio will receive support from the program in developing relationships with key industry leaders and the broader MarTech sector in that region.

“The ability for a Canadian-based company to gain access to the CTA’s mentors who have decades of experience and relationships in Silicon Valley will be invaluable,” says Morphio’s Co-Founder Eric Vardon.

The program runs from October through to the remainder of the 2021 year.

About Morphio

Morphio is helping over 2,500 companies across 97 countries reduce manual data work and better manage digital ad spending with artificial intelligence software. Morphio crunches advertising and analytics data from leading platforms to help provide digital marketing ROI with AI-powered data insights, alerts and analysis tools.

Morphio was recognized in June as one of Canada’s Top Start-Ups by Best Start-Up alongside high-growth companies such as FreshBooks, Ada, TopHat and more.

About CTA Digital Silicon Valley

The San Francisco and Silicon Valley region is the leading global hub for technology, venture capital and entrepreneurship. Canadian tech start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises can achieve their business objectives and capitalize on opportunities by accessing the unique resources of the Silicon Valley. The Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) program in Silicon Valley provides an entry point to qualified firms seeking funding, partnerships and business development services.

