Morpho Showcased Image Processing and AI Technologies at Intel Evo Event

Morpho, Inc. (hereinafter, “Morpho”), a global leader in image processing and imaging AI solutions, announced today that its image processing and AI technologies were introduced as an ISV partner solution in the 2021 EVO experience day. This Intel-sponsored event was held on September 23 in Beijing. Demonstration video of Morpho’s technologies running on Intel Evo platform-based PCs was showcased.

Image processing technologies such as dynamic range correction and noise reduction to improve camera functions of PCs are used more than ever for online meetings. In terms of AI technology, Morpho introduced automatic framing technology that adjusts the subject in the video so that it can always be zoomed to the center. It also featured a technology that detects facial parts and applies skin whitening, skin beautification, and small face functions. By having them implemented on the Intel Evo platform, users can easily take advantage of these features.

To respond to the growing demand in PC built-in camera functionality and image quality improvement, Morpho will continue to develop and deploy technologies by utilizing its AI technology integration and image processing expertise pursued in the smartphone market at its best.

About the Intel-Evo Platform: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/systems-devices/laptops/evo.html

About the Products

Noise Reduction in Video “Morpho Video Denoiser™”: https://www.morphoinc.com/en/technology/3dnr

DR-Corrected Image Generation “Morpho Video WDR™”: https://www.morphoinc.com/en/technology/wdr

Auto Framing in Video “Morpho Auto Framing™”:

This technology automatically adjusts the subject (such as a person's face) in the video so that it can always be zoomed to the center. Multiple subjects are supported, and framing is adjusted smoothly even if the subject frames in or out during the video. It can be used with devices such as smartphones, PCs, and external cameras.

About Morpho, Inc.

Established in 2004, Morpho is a research and development-led company in image processing technology. It has globally expanded its advanced image processing technology as embedded software, for domestic and overseas customers centered on the smartphone market, broadcasting stations and content providers. It has also provided image recognition technology utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), collecting image information captured by cameras into devices and clouds and analyzing it, for fields such as automotive devices, factory automation, and medical care. Morpho will provide broad support, making a wide range of innovations happen with its imaging technology and Deep Learning technology. For more information, visit https://www.morphoinc.com/en or contact m-info-pr@morphoinc.com.

*Morpho and the Morpho logo are registered trademarks of Morpho, Inc.

