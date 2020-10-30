Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris Animal Foundation : Seeks to Give Animals the Best Gift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation wants to give animals the best gift this holiday season – more years with the people who care about them and more years living their best lives – with help from animal lovers. A two-month fundraising campaign, which launches today and ends December 31, will help the Foundation fund groundbreaking scientific research to give animals everywhere longer, healthier lives.

"Animal lovers know the best gift is the one that keeps their best friend by their side for years to come," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "We're asking for the support of people who are passionate about the animals in their lives, and around the world, to make that possible. Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help us fund studies leading to new diagnostics, preventives, treatments and even cures for the life-threatening diseases and injuries affecting animals everywhere. The need now is greater than ever."

This year, as in previous years, the Foundation's Board of Trustees is matching all gifts, up to $200,000, through the end of the year. The matching gift allows donors to double the impact of their donation  and fund even more critical animal health studies. To make a gift, donate online or call 800-243-2345.

Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help fund more than 150 active animal health studies, including ones that will:

In addition to direct gifts, donors can support the Foundation by ordering holiday cards, with proceeds supporting the Foundation's scientific programs. Holiday cards also are eligible for the Board of Trustees' gift match and feature engaging designs that will bring joy to family and friends while helping animals everywhere.

Morris Animal Foundation is a global leader in supporting studies to find solutions to serious health threats to animals. Since its founding in 1948, the Foundation has invested more than $155 million in over 2,700 studies that have improved the health and quality of life for dogs, cats, horses and wildlife around the world.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morris-animal-foundation-seeks-to-give-animals-the-best-gift-301163987.html

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pBALCO : Increase in the number of shares and votes in the Balco Group
AQ
01:01pDRAFTKINGS : Set to Launch its Mobile Sportsbook in Tennessee
AQ
01:01pBLACK ROCK PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Investors
BU
01:01pBeta Crude Connector, LLC Announces Open Season
BU
01:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) Investors
BU
01:01pSUPERSONIC IMAGINE &NDASH; ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF OCTOBER 30, 2020 HELD IN CLOSED SESSION (HUIS CLOS) : Approval of All Resolutions
BU
01:01pFB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:01pANALYSIS ON NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN COVID-19 RELATED MARKETS : Self-Inflating Bag Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
01:00pEUROPRIS ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group