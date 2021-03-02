Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris Homes : Announces Investment from Atlantic Park to Support Next Phase of Growth

03/02/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morris Homes (“Morris” or the “Company”) announced today a significant capital raising in partnership with Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund (“Atlantic Park”), who is contributing £140 million of new capital to Morris to support its continued strong performance and future development. Santander are providing a £50 million revolving credit facility.

Mike Gaskell, Executive Chairman and majority shareholder of Morris Homes said, “I am delighted to welcome Atlantic Park as a long-term strategic partner in Morris Homes as the Company seeks to capitalise on the positive tailwinds in the UK housing industry going forward. This also represents an opportunity for me to thank all the employees at Morris Homes for their outstanding commitment over the years and in particular throughout the COVID period.”

Atlantic Park’s Mike Whitman commented, “The UK housing industry possesses attractive fundamentals. We are excited to partner with Mike and the talented team at Morris Homes, with whom our relationship began in 2013, to support the continued growth of the business.”

Moelis & Company acted as financial adviser to Morris Homes.

About Morris Homes

Morris is one of the country’s largest privately-owned housebuilders and has been building properties for more than 60 years. During that time, Morris has also built an enviable reputation for remarkable design and exceptional quality, both with customers and within the industry.

Based in Cheshire, the award-winning company provides new homes across the North West, Midlands and South of England. With the demands of modern living at the forefront of design, Morris opens its mind to new ideas and new opportunities to create individual homes that are characterful, inspiring and unique. For more information, please visit www.morrishomes.co.uk.

About Atlantic Park

Atlantic Park is a strategic joint venture between General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm established more than 40 years ago, and Iron Park Capital Partners, a deeply experienced credit-focused asset manager. Atlantic Park provides capital solutions to address financing needs for high-quality companies seeking a trusted partner. Atlantic Park takes a broad industry focus and partners with companies spanning a number of sectors, including Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology, with a focus on companies in the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit www.atlanticpark.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:45pA New Technology Increases Sterility Assurance in Parental Manufacturing
GL
01:44pTop Companies for Employee Engagement and Development -- Journal Report
DJ
01:43pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:43pWEBBANK  : announces Parris Sanz named EVP-General Counsel
BU
01:42pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony
RE
01:42pDentons Flashpoint - March 2, 2021
PU
01:41p2021 Human Capital Management Value Matrix Highlights Increased ROI from PPP Adaptations and New Hire Support Tools
BU
01:40pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM Announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO
PU
01:40pBrownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon's Most Wished for Diving Packages
GL
01:40pCOLORADO HOMES AND BUSINESSES : “Protect My Right to Gas”
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Engineering firm Renishaw mulls sale as founders keen to bow out

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ