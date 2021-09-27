Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Morrisons-CD&R shareholder vote set for Oct. 19

09/27/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford, England

LONDON (Reuters) -Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons will get to vote on the $10 billion takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on October 19, it said on Monday.

Morrisons set the date for the hotly contested deal to be voted on, however with rival bidder Fortress Investment Group yet to walk away, a "competitive situation" exists and the Takeover Panel could step in and require an auction to take place.

The fight for Britain's fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity's appetite for UK Plc.

Morrisons said earlier this month that it was talking to both bidders and the Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in the UK, about "an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation" - which would typically be an auction.

"A formal announcement relating to any auction procedure will be made by the Panel in due course if the competitive situation continues," it said in the statement.

Following completion of an auction, Morrisons shareholders would vote on either a Fortress or a CD&R offer, depending on which offer Morrisons' board recommended.

CD&R's latest offer is worth 285 pence per Morrisons share while Fortress pitched its bid at 272 pence a share. It has said it is considering its options. Morrisons shares closed at 292 pence on Friday.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey and Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aSignal says messaging has recovered for 99% of users, still working on the remaining 1%
RE
03:03aMARKETMIND : Teutonic shifts
RE
03:03aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher
DJ
03:02aThai finance minister still eyeing GDP growth of 1.3% this year
RE
02:59aAustralia's Beach to supply LNG to BP Singapore from Waitsia project
RE
02:59aJapanese shares give up early gains as investors book profits
RE
02:58aREFILE-MORNING BID-Teutonic shifts
RE
02:57aGoldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens
RE
02:54aAldi UK to invest $1.8 billion to accelerate growth
RE
02:51aGrant Thornton fined $3.2 mln over Patisserie Valerie audit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPEC-S&P GLOBAL PLATTS SAYS TO LAUNCH CARBON INTENSITY, CARBON OFFSET ..
2News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
3China's power crunch begins to weigh on economic outlook
4Many Apple, Tesla suppliers halt production in China amid power pinch
5U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

HOT NEWS