Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morrow Sodali : Expands Their International Investor Engagement, M&A and Governance Advisory Team With the Appointment of Andrew Stevenson and Jonathan Harker

09/27/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morrow Sodali, the global investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced that Andrew Stevenson and Jonathan Harker have joined the firm as Senior Director, Head of International Engagement, and Senior Director, Head of Account Management - EMEA, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005344/en/

Andrew has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, covering proxy solicitation campaigns, M&A and activism, investor and governance roadshows, and stockbroking. Over the course of his professional career, Andrew has held several senior roles specialising in shareholder engagement, corporate governance and other facets of the financial services industry globally, having worked in Boudicca, CMi2i, and more recently in Investor Update, among others.

Jonathan has more than 15 years’ experience involving corporate governance advisory, global custody, proxy voting, corporate actions, and full-on shareholder-engagement campaigns. He supports client engagements across Europe and supervises cross-border teams while coordinating and consulting on AGM/GM campaigns, and M&A and activism activities (‘attack’ and ‘defence’). Jonathan’s former roles include Director of Stewardship at Boudicca and Manager of Corporate Actions at HSBC Securities Services.

Based in London, Andrew and Jonathan will provide strategic counsel and advice to clients on complex corporate events involving shareholder participation, as well as supervise, perform and review research and analyses related to the investor community in Europe and around the globe.

“Following several key hires in 2020, and in line with the firm’s growth strategy to broaden our capabilities and continue to deliver strategic advice for companies, Andrew and Jonathan will be valuable additions to Morrow Sodali. Their significant expertise will undoubtedly benefit our clients by bringing a wealth of experience, in particular in the M&A and activism space, and a wide knowledge of corporate governance and investor engagement,” said Alvise Recchi, CEO.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Stevenson said: “I am thrilled to be joining a leading corporate governance advisory firm, with an excellent reputation worldwide in providing clients with top class strategic counsel around key governance, stewardship and sustainability priorities impacting corporate value creation. I look forward to using my industry experience and relationships with the global institutional investor community to enhance Morrows Sodali’s profile in the UK and beyond.”

‘’I am glad to be joining Morrow Sodali to lead its experts across Europe and extend the firm’s advisory capabilities in the market practices of corporate governance, shareholder engagement and activism work,” said Jonathan Harker. ‘’My role will be focusing on helping our clients to understand current institutional shareholder views on corporate governance to minimize the risk of shareholder activism and improve shareholder value for the long term.’’

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, and activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aTexas Factory Output Picked Up Steam in September -- Dallas Fed
DJ
11:13aSENSEON : Raises $20 million in Series A Funding to Define Cybersecurity Architecture of the Future
BU
11:13aADITXT : Appoints Corinne Pankovcin as President and Thomas J. Farley as Chief Financial Officer as Company Prepares for Global Commercialization
BU
11:13aHELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. : Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes and Conditional Redemption of 4.65% Senior Notes due 2025
BU
11:13aGAP INC. : Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of its Senior Secured Notes
BU
11:13aHolzer Health System Partners with PeraHealth for Proactive Surveillance
BU
11:13aCURTISS WRIGHT : Awarded Contract by Raytheon Technologies to Provide MOSA-Based Processing & Networking Modules to Support U.S. Air Force C-130J Special Operations Aircraft
BU
11:13aFrench Court to Rule on UBS Tax-Evasion Case in December
DJ
11:12aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Washington capitals announce caesars entertainment as first-ever jersey patch partner
AQ
11:12aMODERNA : Hy-Vee Now Offering Free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Vaccines to Eligible Individuals at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
4As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
5Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..

HOT NEWS