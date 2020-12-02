Morse Micro : Wins Best Wi-Fi Startup and Best Wi-Fi IoT Product at 2020 Wi-Fi NOW Awards

Multiple Awards Highlights Morse Micro’s Innovation and Product Leadership in Wi-Fi HaLow

Morse Micro, an Australian startup reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has won multiple awards at the 2020 Wi-Fi NOW Awards. Morse Micro won the 2020 Best Wi-Fi Startup and the Best Wi-Fi IoT Product for its Wi-Fi HaLow 802.11ah solution. The Wi-Fi NOW awards program honors the best Wi-Fi companies, products and providers that are impacting today's Wi-Fi industry worldwide.

Morse Micro flexible solutions solve connectivity across the IoT ecosystem and overcome the fundamental weaknesses of existing wireless technologies offering ultra-low power, longer range, and secure connections at a much higher capacity. Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role in Wi-Fi HaLow across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, while allowing for maximum wireless connectivity using the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol, Wi-Fi.

“Morse Micro is proud to be selected as the best Wi-Fi startup and IoT product this year amongst many unicorn startups and our peers in the industry, further highlighting our innovation and leadership to revolutionize Wi-Fi HaLow for the IoT,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “These awards are a great validation of our technology during so much uncertainty around the world. This recognition goes to our tremendous team of inventors, who all appreciate this award.”

Both the Best Wi-Fi Startup and the Best Wi-Fi IoT Product 2020 awards are intended to recognize Wi-Fi products for their innovative contribution to the industry. The Best Wi-Fi Startup was given to the company who represented the best value proposition in the market today, and the Best Wi-Fi IoT Product was given to the vendor that had created the most value in this segment. The winners were carefully reviewed and selected by a panel of distinguished judges at Wi-Fi NOW, who evaluated award entries based on technical uniqueness, value, application and potential market growth.

“Wi-Fi HaLow for the IoT is a real game-changer, congratulations to Morse Micro, for their Wi-Fi HaLow innovations,” said Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman, Wi-Fi NOW. “Wi-Fi HaLow is the perfect solution for long range, low power IoT in nearly any market segment. We’re anxious to see these new capabilities made available globally.

Morse Micro is an Australian semiconductor company and creator of the Wi-Fi HaLow chip; an ultra-low-power, long-range and secure Wi-Fi chip specifically designed for IoT environments. Its team includes original inventors of Wi-Fi and designers of the world's first Wi-Fi chipset now used in billions of devices. Working closely with customers, Morse Micro is solving today’s IoT connectivity challenges by unlocking the true benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a fast-growing wireless integrated circuit solutions company that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China and the U.S., Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005374/en/