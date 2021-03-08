Log in
Morse Micro :'s Wi-Fi HaLow Wins Best in Show from Embedded Computing Design

03/08/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Morse Micro, a multinational start-up headquartered in Australia, reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced it was chosen to receive Embedded Computing Design’s prestigious Best in Show Award at this year’s all-digital Embedded World Conference for its 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow technology is poised to redefine Wi-Fi for the IoT. The new Wi-Fi technology features the MM61xx family of SoCs, which incorporates radio, PHY, and MAC, in addition to an optional host applications processor. Further, it is designed in compliance with the sub-1 GHz IEEE 802.11ah standard to power the IoT.

Morse Micro’s smallest, fastest and lowest power Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip, provides 10 times the range, 100 times the area and 1000 times the volume of traditional Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi HaLow penetrates obstacles more easily and reaches farther than 1km utilizing narrow frequency bands in the unlicensed sub-1 GHz spectrum and away from the highly-congested 2.4 GHz traditional Wi-Fi. Developed specifically for the modern Internet of Things (IoT) and supporting the latest WPA3 Security, a single Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point (AP) can connect up to 8,191 devices, which simplifies network deployment and reduces costs.

Morse Micro’s strong and diverse product portfolio, IP and patents play a critical role in Wi-Fi HaLow across the complete IoT ecosystem using the most ubiquitous wireless communications protocol, Wi-Fi. Overcoming the fundamental weaknesses of existing wireless technologies, Wi-Fi HaLow enables highly secured, ultra-low power, and longer range connections at a much higher capacity. Morse Micro’s strong and flexible solution serves commercial, residential, and industrial IOT markets in applications such as access control, security cameras, industrial automation, retail, and mobile devices at throughput and range that cannot be offered by any other wireless technology.

Embedded Computing Design announced 12 winners, across six categories, of this year's Best in Show at the embedded world trade show. The show, which is normally hosted in Nuremberg, Germany, is all-digital this year.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a fast-growing wireless integrated circuit solutions company that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China and the U.S., Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com


© Business Wire 2021
