Mortality decreased compared with September 2020, although the number of deaths per COVID-19 increased

10/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Summary

In September 2021, the number of deaths was 8,541, lower than the figure registered in previous month (-665 deaths). In this month, there were 453 fewer deaths (-5.0%) than in September 2020. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 decreased to 222 (-166 compared to August 2021), accounting for 2.6% of the total number of deaths. Compared with September 2020, there was an increase of 69 deaths due to COVID-19.

In August 2021, 6,693 children were born alive, corresponding to a reduction of 3.5%, when compared to the same month of 2020. Despite the downward trend in births since July 2020, August registered the smallest decrease since January 2021.

In August 2021, the natural balance registered the value of -2,213, a superior figure when compared to the same month of 2020, when it recorded the value of -1,731.

In August 2021, 4,566 weddings were celebrated, corresponding to 1.8 times the number of marriages celebrated in August 2020 (+1,977). From January to August 2021, 6,667 more weddings were celebrated than in same period of 2020 and 4,483 less than in the same period of 2019.

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS