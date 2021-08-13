Mortality in July increased 6.7% compared to June

Summary
In July 2021, the number of deaths was 8,757, higher than the figure registered in previous month (+549 deaths). Despite this increase, the downward trend in the number of deaths when compared with in the same period of 2020 continued, with 1,654 fewer deaths being registered (-15.9%). The number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 268 (+192 compared to June 2021), accounting for 3.1% of the total number of deaths.
In June 2021, 6,184 children were born alive, corresponding to a reduction of 9.4%, when compared to the same month of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered in births since July 2020.
In May and June 2021, the natural balance was, respectively, -1,936 and -2,023, with a downturn in the month of June when compared with the same month of 2020 (-1,741).
In June 2021, 3,199 marriages were celebrated (+593 compared to May 2021), equivalent to 1.4 times those performed in the same month of 2020.
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:02 UTC.