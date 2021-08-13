Mortality in July increased 6.7% compared to June

In July 2021, the number of deaths was 8,757, higher than the figure registered in previous month (+549 deaths). Despite this increase, the downward trend in the number of deaths when compared with in the same period of 2020 continued, with 1,654 fewer deaths being registered (-15.9%). The number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 268 (+192 compared to June 2021), accounting for 3.1% of the total number of deaths.

In June 2021, 6,184 children were born alive, corresponding to a reduction of 9.4%, when compared to the same month of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered in births since July 2020.

In May and June 2021, the natural balance was, respectively, -1,936 and -2,023, with a downturn in the month of June when compared with the same month of 2020 (-1,741).

In June 2021, 3,199 marriages were celebrated (+593 compared to May 2021), equivalent to 1.4 times those performed in the same month of 2020.