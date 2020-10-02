Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mortality in Portugal in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - Weeks 1 to 38

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:10am EDT
Summary

Between March 2nd, when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Portugal, and September 20th, there were 64,105 deaths in the national territory, an increase of 7,144 deaths in 2020 when compared to the average number of deaths during the same period over the past five years. 1,920 of these deaths, a little over ¼ of the total, were due to COVID-19. In the last 4 weeks (August 24th to September 20th) there were 1,015 more deaths then the average from the same period between 2015-2019. In that period there were 119 registered deaths from COVID-19.
Of the total deaths recorded between March 2nd and September 20th, 31,568 were of men and 32,537 were of women, an increase of 2,970 and 4,174 deaths, respectively, compared to the average of deaths observed in the same period between 2015-2019.
More than 70% of deaths were of people aged 75 years or over. Compared to the average number of deaths observed in the same 2015-2019 period, another 6,218 people aged 75 and over died, of which 4,865 were aged 85 and over.
The largest increase in the number of deaths in relation to the 2015-2019 average was registered in the Norte region, with the exception of the last week of June and the first of July, when this increase was higher in the Área Metropolitana de Lisboa region. In week 38 the Área Metropolitana de Lisboa was once again the region with the highest contribution to the overall number of deaths.
Of the total deaths recorded between March 2nd and September 20th 2020, 38,060 occurred in a hospital and 26,045 outside a hospital, corresponding to an increase of 2,758 deaths and 5,561 deaths, respectively, when compared to the average number of deaths in the same 2015-2019 period.

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration from companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aECB intensifies its work on a digital euro
PU
06:20aDRAPER ESPRIT : AIFMD Information Disclosure October 2020
PU
06:20aSpeech by Vitas Vasiliauskas on Monetary Policy and Financial Stability in the time of COVID-19
PU
06:20aWALMART : The Issa Brothers and TDR Capital to Acquire Asda From Walmart
PU
06:20aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:19aTELENAV : Special Committee Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal
BU
06:18aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:17aWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aHEALTHCARE MERGER CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aBAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group