Mortality increased in August compared with the same month of 2020

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Summary

In August 2021, the number of deaths was 9,157, higher than the figure registered in previous month (+361 deaths). In this month, the downward trend in the number of deaths when compared with in the same period of 2020 changed, with 194 more deaths (2.2%) being registered than in August 2020. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 388 (+120 compared to July 2021), accounting for 4.2% of the total number of deaths. Compared with August 2020, there was an increase of 301 deaths due to COVID-19.
In July 2021, 6,654 children were born alive, corresponding to a reduction of 10.5%, when compared to the same month of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered in births since July 2020.
In July 2021, the natural balance registered the value of -2,136. Despite the worsening when compared to June, the natural balance was less negative when compared to the same month of 2020 (when it recorded the value of -2,966).
In July 2021, 4,200 weddings were celebrated, corresponding to 2.1 times the number of marriages celebrated in July 2020. (+2,163). From January to July 2021, 4,666 more weddings were celebrated than in same period of 2020 and 3,976 less than in the same period of 2019.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS