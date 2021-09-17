Mortality increased in August compared with the same month of 2020

In August 2021, the number of deaths was 9,157, higher than the figure registered in previous month (+361 deaths). In this month, the downward trend in the number of deaths when compared with in the same period of 2020 changed, with 194 more deaths (2.2%) being registered than in August 2020. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 388 (+120 compared to July 2021), accounting for 4.2% of the total number of deaths. Compared with August 2020, there was an increase of 301 deaths due to COVID-19.

In July 2021, 6,654 children were born alive, corresponding to a reduction of 10.5%, when compared to the same month of 2020, thus maintaining the downward trend registered in births since July 2020.

In July 2021, the natural balance registered the value of -2,136. Despite the worsening when compared to June, the natural balance was less negative when compared to the same month of 2020 (when it recorded the value of -2,966).

In July 2021, 4,200 weddings were celebrated, corresponding to 2.1 times the number of marriages celebrated in July 2020. (+2,163). From January to July 2021, 4,666 more weddings were celebrated than in same period of 2020 and 3,976 less than in the same period of 2019.