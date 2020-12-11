Mortality still elevated in week 49

As of week 39, weekly mortality is higher than expected. In the first eleven weeks of the second wave (weeks 39 through 49), there were 4.7 thousand more deaths than would normally be expected during this period. Excess mortality during the first wave (weeks 11 through 19) is estimated at nearly 9 thousand. With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count fell slightly below the expected levels as of week 19 had there not been a coronavirus epidemic.

1 3103 3277 2908 - 3645 2 3365 3311 2930 - 3692 3 3157 3344 2945 - 3742 4 3046 3392 3008 - 3776 5 3163 3407 3027 - 3788 6 3194 3401 2979 - 3823 7 3199 3408 2916 - 3901 8 2959 3387 2851 - 3922 9 3098 3352 2805 - 3898 10 3106 3315 2785 - 3845 11 3219 3253 2756 - 3751 12 3615 3174 2711 - 3637 13 4459 3104 2703 - 3505 14 5084 3024 2712 - 3337 15 4980 2957 2719 - 3195 16 4305 2915 2711 - 3120 17 3907 2869 2677 - 3060 18 3379 2841 2650 - 3032 19 2986 2821 2633 - 3009 20 2775 2794 2626 - 2962 21 2771 2770 2620 - 2920 22 2728 2753 2608 - 2898 23 2682 2735 2591 - 2880 24 2691 2737 2600 - 2875 25 2694 2725 2594 - 2855 26 2660 2717 2577 - 2857 27 2639 2723 2544 - 2902 28 2619 2719 2515 - 2923 29 2528 2720 2507 - 2934 30 2671 2707 2515 - 2900 31 2667 2687 2492 - 2882 32 2640 2682 2483 - 2881 33 3209 2669 2481 - 2857 34 2853 2663 2510 - 2815 35 2732 2667 2526 - 2807 36 2689 2676 2549 - 2804 37 2738 2698 2564 - 2832 38 2718 2729 2585 - 2873 39 2891 2752 2618 - 2886 40 2996 2786 2628 - 2943 41 3019 2807 2655 - 2960 42 3212 2839 2677 - 3001 43 3444 2862 2661 - 3063 44 3674 2889 2683 - 3095 45 3587 2902 2692 - 3111 46 3552 2932 2710 - 3155 47 3315 2972 2742 - 3202 48 3373 3012 2762 - 3263 49 3448 3037 2742 - 3332 50 3100 2800 - 3399 51 3166 2830 - 3501 52 3222 2871 - 3573 * Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.

Lower mortality among long-term care users

Based on the estimate for week 49, the number of deaths has decreased among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz), such as residents of nursing homes. In week 49, over 1,200 long-term care users passed away. There were more than 2,200 deaths among the rest of the population, i.e. an increase compared to week 48.

In the first eleven weeks of the second wave (weeks 39 through 49), there were nearly 2.2 thousand more deaths among long-term care users than would normally be expected during this period. During the first wave (weeks 11 through 19), this number stood at an estimated 5.2 thousand.

1 1210 1252 1052 - 1451 1893 2025 1780 - 2270 2 1265 1272 1076 - 1468 2100 2039 1793 - 2285 3 1135 1282 1086 - 1478 2022 2062 1805 - 2319 4 1125 1301 1113 - 1489 1921 2091 1842 - 2339 5 1098 1310 1118 - 1503 2065 2097 1853 - 2341 6 1142 1309 1099 - 1519 2052 2092 1826 - 2358 7 1155 1309 1069 - 1549 2044 2099 1796 - 2403 8 1129 1296 1044 - 1549 1830 2091 1762 - 2419 9 1195 1276 1005 - 1546 1903 2076 1756 - 2396 10 1164 1260 989 - 1531 1942 2056 1752 - 2359 11 1200 1229 950 - 1507 2019 2025 1741 - 2308 12 1335 1191 928 - 1454 2280 1983 1714 - 2252 13 1656 1156 912 - 1400 2803 1948 1715 - 2180 14 2212 1120 915 - 1326 2872 1904 1709 - 2100 15 2409 1091 910 - 1273 2571 1866 1709 - 2022 16 2066 1075 912 - 1238 2239 1840 1691 - 1990 17 1716 1055 898 - 1211 2191 1814 1663 - 1965 18 1429 1048 900 - 1195 1950 1793 1643 - 1944 19 1186 1038 897 - 1179 1800 1783 1631 - 1935 20 1031 1029 902 - 1155 1744 1765 1615 - 1915 21 1069 1015 892 - 1138 1702 1755 1615 - 1895 22 1004 1007 887 - 1127 1724 1746 1602 - 1890 23 909 995 886 - 1104 1773 1740 1585 - 1895 24 958 997 888 - 1106 1733 1740 1592 - 1889 25 912 989 879 - 1099 1782 1736 1585 - 1886 26 940 985 864 - 1107 1720 1732 1585 - 1879 27 931 992 850 - 1134 1708 1731 1567 - 1896 28 911 998 849 - 1147 1708 1721 1552 - 1890 29 900 1003 855 - 1152 1628 1717 1555 - 1879 30 957 1004 854 - 1154 1714 1704 1553 - 1855 31 946 997 851 - 1143 1721 1690 1540 - 1840 32 904 993 846 - 1140 1736 1690 1546 - 1834 33 1311 987 840 - 1134 1898 1682 1531 - 1832 34 1113 980 849 - 1111 1740 1683 1553 - 1813 35 995 974 860 - 1087 1737 1693 1550 - 1835 36 942 973 860 - 1087 1747 1703 1562 - 1844 37 942 977 865 - 1089 1796 1721 1579 - 1862 38 980 989 876 - 1102 1738 1740 1594 - 1886 39 1054 1001 892 - 1110 1837 1751 1606 - 1896 40 1076 1015 897 - 1133 1920 1771 1632 - 1909 41 1090 1028 908 - 1147 1929 1780 1638 - 1922 42 1216 1042 910 - 1175 1996 1797 1663 - 1930 43 1316 1054 912 - 1195 2128 1808 1650 - 1966 44 1520 1068 920 - 1215 2154 1821 1662 - 1981 45 1390 1074 925 - 1224 2197 1827 1664 - 1991 46 1421 1086 936 - 1235 2131 1846 1678 - 2014 47 1285 1102 953 - 1252 2030 1870 1684 - 2056 48 1284 1121 964 - 1278 2089 1892 1702 - 2081 49 1230 1135 970 - 1300 2218 1901 1683 - 2120 50 1163 996 - 1329 1937 1721 - 2153 51 1193 1019 - 1368 1972 1739 - 2205 52 1223 1035 - 1410 1999 1763 - 2236 * Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.

Mortality among men and women in week 49 almost the same

In week 49, mortality increased among both men and women compared to the previous week. The increase among women appears to be slightly stronger, which means that the number of male and female deaths in week 49 is approximately the same: over 1,700.

In earlier weeks of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, more men than women passed away, although there are more older women than older men. The first wave saw more male deaths as well; in this period (weeks 11 up to and including 19), excess mortality stood at 38 percent among men, versus 29 percent among women.

1 1503 1600 2 1677 1688 3 1530 1627 4 1470 1576 5 1577 1586 6 1592 1602 7 1507 1692 8 1485 1474 9 1504 1594 10 1518 1588 11 1597 1622 12 1873 1742 13 2366 2093 14 2666 2418 15 2528 2452 16 2124 2181 17 1932 1975 18 1674 1705 19 1462 1524 20 1418 1357 21 1389 1382 22 1327 1401 23 1373 1309 24 1314 1377 25 1343 1351 26 1317 1343 27 1281 1358 28 1217 1402 29 1235 1293 30 1319 1352 31 1299 1368 32 1320 1320 33 1541 1668 34 1419 1434 35 1346 1386 36 1329 1360 37 1347 1391 38 1373 1345 39 1438 1453 40 1500 1496 41 1570 1449 42 1609 1603 43 1807 1637 44 1856 1818 45 1856 1731 46 1791 1761 47 1692 1623 48 1715 1658 49 1734 1714 * Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.

Elevated mortality across all age groups

Excess mortality can be seen in all age groups. Among the over-80s, the estimated number of deaths in week 49 is estimated at slightly over 1,900. There were almost 1,100 deaths among people aged 65 to 79 and 450 among people under the age of 65.

1 385 415 374 - 456 896 947 852 - 1041 1822 1918 1632 - 2204 2 432 413 371 - 456 967 944 851 - 1038 1966 1957 1650 - 2263 3 418 415 371 - 460 913 944 851 - 1038 1826 1988 1657 - 2319 4 352 417 374 - 459 936 949 856 - 1043 1758 2030 1701 - 2360 5 449 417 375 - 460 924 956 857 - 1056 1790 2039 1717 - 2360 6 401 417 371 - 463 981 957 843 - 1071 1812 2032 1691 - 2373 7 409 420 374 - 466 938 961 832 - 1091 1852 2032 1649 - 2415 8 340 420 374 - 467 870 961 815 - 1108 1749 2009 1600 - 2418 9 404 420 370 - 470 911 951 805 - 1096 1783 1984 1574 - 2394 10 394 417 370 - 464 889 944 804 - 1085 1823 1957 1557 - 2357 11 410 415 367 - 463 949 932 803 - 1062 1860 1909 1537 - 2281 12 450 410 364 - 456 1079 917 796 - 1039 2086 1849 1503 - 2195 13 502 407 366 - 448 1402 907 806 - 1008 2555 1791 1486 - 2097 14 498 401 357 - 444 1503 889 806 - 972 3083 1735 1490 - 1981 15 483 394 355 - 432 1436 876 809 - 942 3061 1688 1496 - 1880 16 426 389 350 - 427 1233 867 799 - 935 2646 1660 1505 - 1815 17 454 383 341 - 425 1154 857 787 - 926 2299 1630 1490 - 1769 18 444 381 342 - 419 999 847 779 - 916 1936 1613 1472 - 1755 19 390 380 339 - 420 914 845 777 - 912 1682 1597 1458 - 1735 20 374 378 339 - 418 833 834 768 - 901 1568 1581 1460 - 1703 21 369 377 335 - 419 805 832 766 - 898 1597 1560 1459 - 1661 22 368 376 330 - 422 858 830 764 - 895 1502 1547 1451 - 1643 23 385 378 335 - 421 836 827 767 - 887 1461 1529 1425 - 1634 24 407 383 340 - 425 835 829 770 - 888 1449 1525 1431 - 1619 25 375 382 341 - 423 856 827 765 - 889 1463 1514 1427 - 1601 26 382 384 342 - 426 828 825 763 - 887 1450 1507 1407 - 1606 27 403 385 342 - 428 809 829 764 - 894 1427 1507 1375 - 1639 28 389 386 347 - 424 813 830 760 - 899 1417 1501 1352 - 1650 29 372 389 351 - 426 775 830 762 - 899 1381 1499 1337 - 1661 30 407 387 349 - 425 821 828 759 - 896 1443 1491 1343 - 1639 31 376 383 347 - 419 842 824 752 - 896 1449 1478 1334 - 1622 32 419 384 345 - 423 820 829 755 - 904 1401 1467 1318 - 1615 33 463 382 345 - 418 928 826 749 - 904 1818 1459 1325 - 1592 34 416 382 342 - 422 862 829 756 - 901 1575 1450 1346 - 1554 35 352 384 338 - 429 863 831 761 - 900 1517 1450 1354 - 1546 36 414 385 339 - 431 828 833 766 - 900 1447 1456 1373 - 1538 37 393 390 343 - 437 895 839 773 - 905 1450 1466 1383 - 1548 38 393 397 350 - 445 843 850 777 - 923 1482 1479 1390 - 1568 39 394 396 346 - 447 879 855 785 - 924 1618 1498 1416 - 1580 40 434 400 348 - 453 912 865 789 - 941 1650 1518 1416 - 1620 41 378 400 354 - 447 989 868 785 - 950 1652 1537 1436 - 1638 42 429 405 360 - 449 982 872 788 - 956 1801 1560 1446 - 1674 43 423 406 362 - 450 1078 878 787 - 969 1943 1576 1438 - 1713 44 406 403 360 - 447 1162 888 798 - 979 2106 1595 1443 - 1748 45 433 403 362 - 443 1110 890 807 - 973 2044 1607 1441 - 1774 46 425 408 369 - 446 1051 898 814 - 982 2076 1625 1449 - 1801 47 411 411 376 - 447 1076 913 829 - 996 1828 1647 1468 - 1826 48 429 414 377 - 450 1066 925 845 - 1005 1878 1673 1482 - 1863 49 451 411 373 - 450 1089 933 843 - 1022 1908 1692 1481 - 1903 50 413 374 - 451 938 853 - 1023 1749 1525 - 1973 51 416 378 - 454 941 848 - 1034 1809 1563 - 2056 52 415 375 - 455 944 849 - 1039 1865 1598 - 2132 * Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.

COVID-19 mortality known until June

The figures on (excess) mortality are based on daily reports on the number of deaths received by CBS. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via a death cause certificate. The cause of death is known for all deceased up to and including June 2020. According to these figures, just over 10,000 people died from COVID-19 between March and June 2020, as published by CBS on 1 October. Excess mortality over this period is therefore entirely attributable to mortality from the novel coronavirus.

Data sources for RIVM

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher because of the following reasons: possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 deaths and registration sometimes takes a little longer.

Up to and including June 2020, RIVM registered 6,182 COVID-19 deaths. In weeks 39 through 49, it registered 3,383 COVID-19 deaths, of which 215 in week 49 (as at 8 December 2020). There were fewer than 200 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the intervening period.

Estimate for week 49

The figures for week 49 are estimates, based on 84 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 49 on Friday 18 December. The figures will be more complete by then.