Mortality still elevated in week 49

As of week 39, weekly mortality is higher than expected. In the first eleven weeks of the second wave (weeks 39 through 49), there were 4.7 thousand more deaths than would normally be expected during this period. Excess mortality during the first wave (weeks 11 through 19) is estimated at nearly 9 thousand. With the exception of elevated mortality in weeks 33 and 34 during the heat wave, the average weekly death count fell slightly below the expected levels as of week 19 had there not been a coronavirus epidemic.
1
3103
3277
2908 - 3645
2
3365
3311
2930 - 3692
3
3157
3344
2945 - 3742
4
3046
3392
3008 - 3776
5
3163
3407
3027 - 3788
6
3194
3401
2979 - 3823
7
3199
3408
2916 - 3901
8
2959
3387
2851 - 3922
9
3098
3352
2805 - 3898
10
3106
3315
2785 - 3845
11
3219
3253
2756 - 3751
12
3615
3174
2711 - 3637
13
4459
3104
2703 - 3505
14
5084
3024
2712 - 3337
15
4980
2957
2719 - 3195
16
4305
2915
2711 - 3120
17
3907
2869
2677 - 3060
18
3379
2841
2650 - 3032
19
2986
2821
2633 - 3009
20
2775
2794
2626 - 2962
21
2771
2770
2620 - 2920
22
2728
2753
2608 - 2898
23
2682
2735
2591 - 2880
24
2691
2737
2600 - 2875
25
2694
2725
2594 - 2855
26
2660
2717
2577 - 2857
27
2639
2723
2544 - 2902
28
2619
2719
2515 - 2923
29
2528
2720
2507 - 2934
30
2671
2707
2515 - 2900
31
2667
2687
2492 - 2882
32
2640
2682
2483 - 2881
33
3209
2669
2481 - 2857
34
2853
2663
2510 - 2815
35
2732
2667
2526 - 2807
36
2689
2676
2549 - 2804
37
2738
2698
2564 - 2832
38
2718
2729
2585 - 2873
39
2891
2752
2618 - 2886
40
2996
2786
2628 - 2943
41
3019
2807
2655 - 2960
42
3212
2839
2677 - 3001
43
3444
2862
2661 - 3063
44
3674
2889
2683 - 3095
45
3587
2902
2692 - 3111
46
3552
2932
2710 - 3155
47
3315
2972
2742 - 3202
48
3373
3012
2762 - 3263
49
3448
3037
2742 - 3332
50
3100
2800 - 3399
51
3166
2830 - 3501
52
3222
2871 - 3573
* Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.
Lower mortality among long-term care users
Based on the estimate for week 49, the number of deaths has decreased among people receiving care under the Long-term Care Act (Wlz), such as residents of nursing homes. In week 49, over 1,200 long-term care users passed away. There were more than 2,200 deaths among the rest of the population, i.e. an increase compared to week 48.
In the first eleven weeks of the second wave (weeks 39 through 49), there were nearly 2.2 thousand more deaths among long-term care users than would normally be expected during this period. During the first wave (weeks 11 through 19), this number stood at an estimated 5.2 thousand.
1
|
1210
|
1252
|
1052 - 1451
1893
|
2025
|
1780 - 2270
2
|
1265
|
1272
|
1076 - 1468
2100
|
2039
|
1793 - 2285
3
|
1135
|
1282
|
1086 - 1478
2022
|
2062
|
1805 - 2319
4
|
1125
|
1301
|
1113 - 1489
1921
|
2091
|
1842 - 2339
5
|
1098
|
1310
|
1118 - 1503
2065
|
2097
|
1853 - 2341
6
|
1142
|
1309
|
1099 - 1519
2052
|
2092
|
1826 - 2358
7
|
1155
|
1309
|
1069 - 1549
2044
|
2099
|
1796 - 2403
8
|
1129
|
1296
|
1044 - 1549
1830
|
2091
|
1762 - 2419
9
|
1195
|
1276
|
1005 - 1546
1903
|
2076
|
1756 - 2396
10
|
1164
|
1260
|
989 - 1531
1942
|
2056
|
1752 - 2359
11
|
1200
|
1229
|
950 - 1507
2019
|
2025
|
1741 - 2308
12
|
1335
|
1191
|
928 - 1454
2280
|
1983
|
1714 - 2252
13
|
1656
|
1156
|
912 - 1400
2803
|
1948
|
1715 - 2180
14
|
2212
|
1120
|
915 - 1326
2872
|
1904
|
1709 - 2100
15
|
2409
|
1091
|
910 - 1273
2571
|
1866
|
1709 - 2022
16
|
2066
|
1075
|
912 - 1238
2239
|
1840
|
1691 - 1990
17
|
1716
|
1055
|
898 - 1211
2191
|
1814
|
1663 - 1965
18
|
1429
|
1048
|
900 - 1195
1950
|
1793
|
1643 - 1944
19
|
1186
|
1038
|
897 - 1179
1800
|
1783
|
1631 - 1935
20
|
1031
|
1029
|
902 - 1155
1744
|
1765
|
1615 - 1915
21
|
1069
|
1015
|
892 - 1138
1702
|
1755
|
1615 - 1895
22
|
1004
|
1007
|
887 - 1127
1724
|
1746
|
1602 - 1890
23
|
909
|
995
|
886 - 1104
1773
|
1740
|
1585 - 1895
24
|
958
|
997
|
888 - 1106
1733
|
1740
|
1592 - 1889
25
|
912
|
989
|
879 - 1099
1782
|
1736
|
1585 - 1886
26
|
940
|
985
|
864 - 1107
1720
|
1732
|
1585 - 1879
27
|
931
|
992
|
850 - 1134
1708
|
1731
|
1567 - 1896
28
|
911
|
998
|
849 - 1147
1708
|
1721
|
1552 - 1890
29
|
900
|
1003
|
855 - 1152
1628
|
1717
|
1555 - 1879
30
|
957
|
1004
|
854 - 1154
1714
|
1704
|
1553 - 1855
31
|
946
|
997
|
851 - 1143
1721
|
1690
|
1540 - 1840
32
|
904
|
993
|
846 - 1140
1736
|
1690
|
1546 - 1834
33
|
1311
|
987
|
840 - 1134
1898
|
1682
|
1531 - 1832
34
|
1113
|
980
|
849 - 1111
1740
|
1683
|
1553 - 1813
35
|
995
|
974
|
860 - 1087
1737
|
1693
|
1550 - 1835
36
|
942
|
973
|
860 - 1087
1747
|
1703
|
1562 - 1844
37
|
942
|
977
|
865 - 1089
1796
|
1721
|
1579 - 1862
38
|
980
|
989
|
876 - 1102
1738
|
1740
|
1594 - 1886
39
|
1054
|
1001
|
892 - 1110
1837
|
1751
|
1606 - 1896
40
|
1076
|
1015
|
897 - 1133
1920
|
1771
|
1632 - 1909
41
|
1090
|
1028
|
908 - 1147
1929
|
1780
|
1638 - 1922
42
|
1216
|
1042
|
910 - 1175
1996
|
1797
|
1663 - 1930
43
|
1316
|
1054
|
912 - 1195
2128
|
1808
|
1650 - 1966
44
|
1520
|
1068
|
920 - 1215
2154
|
1821
|
1662 - 1981
45
|
1390
|
1074
|
925 - 1224
2197
|
1827
|
1664 - 1991
46
|
1421
|
1086
|
936 - 1235
2131
|
1846
|
1678 - 2014
47
|
1285
|
1102
|
953 - 1252
2030
|
1870
|
1684 - 2056
48
|
1284
|
1121
|
964 - 1278
2089
|
1892
|
1702 - 2081
49
|
1230
|
1135
|
970 - 1300
2218
|
1901
|
1683 - 2120
50
1163
996 - 1329
1937
1721 - 2153
51
1193
1019 - 1368
1972
1739 - 2205
52
1223
1035 - 1410
1999
1763 - 2236
* Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.
Mortality among men and women in week 49 almost the same
In week 49, mortality increased among both men and women compared to the previous week. The increase among women appears to be slightly stronger, which means that the number of male and female deaths in week 49 is approximately the same: over 1,700.
In earlier weeks of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, more men than women passed away, although there are more older women than older men. The first wave saw more male deaths as well; in this period (weeks 11 up to and including 19), excess mortality stood at 38 percent among men, versus 29 percent among women.
1
|
1503
|
1600
2
|
1677
|
1688
3
|
1530
|
1627
4
|
1470
|
1576
5
|
1577
|
1586
6
|
1592
|
1602
7
|
1507
|
1692
8
|
1485
|
1474
9
|
1504
|
1594
10
|
1518
|
1588
11
|
1597
|
1622
12
|
1873
|
1742
13
|
2366
|
2093
14
|
2666
|
2418
15
|
2528
|
2452
16
|
2124
|
2181
17
|
1932
|
1975
18
|
1674
|
1705
19
|
1462
|
1524
20
|
1418
|
1357
21
|
1389
|
1382
22
|
1327
|
1401
23
|
1373
|
1309
24
|
1314
|
1377
25
|
1343
|
1351
26
|
1317
|
1343
27
|
1281
|
1358
28
|
1217
|
1402
29
|
1235
|
1293
30
|
1319
|
1352
31
|
1299
|
1368
32
|
1320
|
1320
33
|
1541
|
1668
34
|
1419
|
1434
35
|
1346
|
1386
36
|
1329
|
1360
37
|
1347
|
1391
38
|
1373
|
1345
39
|
1438
|
1453
40
|
1500
|
1496
41
|
1570
|
1449
42
|
1609
|
1603
43
|
1807
|
1637
44
|
1856
|
1818
45
|
1856
|
1731
46
|
1791
|
1761
47
|
1692
|
1623
48
|
1715
|
1658
49
|
1734
|
1714
* Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.
Elevated mortality across all age groups
Excess mortality can be seen in all age groups. Among the over-80s, the estimated number of deaths in week 49 is estimated at slightly over 1,900. There were almost 1,100 deaths among people aged 65 to 79 and 450 among people under the age of 65.
1
|
385
|
415
374 - 456
896
|
947
|
852 - 1041
1822
|
1918
|
1632 - 2204
2
|
432
|
413
|
371 - 456
967
|
944
|
851 - 1038
1966
|
1957
|
1650 - 2263
3
|
418
|
415
|
371 - 460
913
|
944
|
851 - 1038
1826
|
1988
|
1657 - 2319
4
|
352
|
417
|
374 - 459
936
|
949
|
856 - 1043
1758
|
2030
|
1701 - 2360
5
|
449
|
417
|
375 - 460
924
|
956
|
857 - 1056
1790
|
2039
|
1717 - 2360
6
|
401
|
417
|
371 - 463
981
|
957
|
843 - 1071
1812
|
2032
|
1691 - 2373
7
|
409
|
420
|
374 - 466
938
|
961
|
832 - 1091
1852
|
2032
|
1649 - 2415
8
|
340
|
420
|
374 - 467
870
|
961
|
815 - 1108
1749
|
2009
|
1600 - 2418
9
|
404
|
420
|
370 - 470
911
|
951
|
805 - 1096
1783
|
1984
|
1574 - 2394
10
|
394
|
417
|
370 - 464
889
|
944
|
804 - 1085
1823
|
1957
|
1557 - 2357
11
|
410
|
415
|
367 - 463
949
|
932
|
803 - 1062
1860
|
1909
|
1537 - 2281
12
|
450
|
410
|
364 - 456
1079
|
917
|
796 - 1039
2086
|
1849
|
1503 - 2195
13
|
502
|
407
|
366 - 448
1402
|
907
|
806 - 1008
2555
|
1791
|
1486 - 2097
14
|
498
|
401
|
357 - 444
1503
|
889
|
806 - 972
3083
|
1735
|
1490 - 1981
15
|
483
|
394
|
355 - 432
1436
|
876
|
809 - 942
3061
|
1688
|
1496 - 1880
16
|
426
|
389
|
350 - 427
1233
|
867
|
799 - 935
2646
|
1660
|
1505 - 1815
17
|
454
|
383
|
341 - 425
1154
|
857
|
787 - 926
2299
|
1630
|
1490 - 1769
18
|
444
|
381
|
342 - 419
999
|
847
|
779 - 916
1936
|
1613
|
1472 - 1755
19
|
390
|
380
|
339 - 420
914
|
845
|
777 - 912
1682
|
1597
|
1458 - 1735
20
|
374
|
378
|
339 - 418
833
|
834
|
768 - 901
1568
|
1581
|
1460 - 1703
21
|
369
|
377
|
335 - 419
805
|
832
|
766 - 898
1597
|
1560
|
1459 - 1661
22
|
368
|
376
|
330 - 422
858
|
830
|
764 - 895
1502
|
1547
|
1451 - 1643
23
|
385
|
378
|
335 - 421
836
|
827
|
767 - 887
1461
|
1529
|
1425 - 1634
24
|
407
|
383
|
340 - 425
835
|
829
|
770 - 888
1449
|
1525
|
1431 - 1619
25
|
375
|
382
|
341 - 423
856
|
827
|
765 - 889
1463
|
1514
|
1427 - 1601
26
|
382
|
384
|
342 - 426
828
|
825
|
763 - 887
1450
|
1507
|
1407 - 1606
27
|
403
|
385
|
342 - 428
809
|
829
|
764 - 894
1427
|
1507
|
1375 - 1639
28
|
389
|
386
|
347 - 424
813
|
830
|
760 - 899
1417
|
1501
|
1352 - 1650
29
|
372
|
389
|
351 - 426
775
|
830
|
762 - 899
1381
|
1499
|
1337 - 1661
30
|
407
|
387
|
349 - 425
821
|
828
|
759 - 896
1443
|
1491
|
1343 - 1639
31
|
376
|
383
|
347 - 419
842
|
824
|
752 - 896
1449
|
1478
|
1334 - 1622
32
|
419
|
384
|
345 - 423
820
|
829
|
755 - 904
1401
|
1467
|
1318 - 1615
33
|
463
|
382
|
345 - 418
928
|
826
|
749 - 904
1818
|
1459
|
1325 - 1592
34
|
416
|
382
|
342 - 422
862
|
829
|
756 - 901
1575
|
1450
|
1346 - 1554
35
|
352
|
384
|
338 - 429
863
|
831
|
761 - 900
1517
|
1450
|
1354 - 1546
36
|
414
|
385
|
339 - 431
828
|
833
|
766 - 900
1447
|
1456
|
1373 - 1538
37
|
393
|
390
|
343 - 437
895
|
839
|
773 - 905
1450
|
1466
|
1383 - 1548
38
|
393
|
397
|
350 - 445
843
|
850
|
777 - 923
1482
|
1479
|
1390 - 1568
39
|
394
|
396
|
346 - 447
879
|
855
|
785 - 924
1618
|
1498
|
1416 - 1580
40
|
434
|
400
|
348 - 453
912
|
865
|
789 - 941
1650
|
1518
|
1416 - 1620
41
|
378
|
400
|
354 - 447
989
|
868
|
785 - 950
1652
|
1537
|
1436 - 1638
42
|
429
|
405
|
360 - 449
982
|
872
|
788 - 956
1801
|
1560
|
1446 - 1674
43
|
423
|
406
|
362 - 450
1078
|
878
|
787 - 969
1943
|
1576
|
1438 - 1713
44
|
406
|
403
|
360 - 447
1162
|
888
|
798 - 979
2106
|
1595
|
1443 - 1748
45
|
433
|
403
|
362 - 443
1110
|
890
|
807 - 973
2044
|
1607
|
1441 - 1774
46
|
425
|
408
|
369 - 446
1051
|
898
|
814 - 982
2076
|
1625
|
1449 - 1801
47
|
411
|
411
|
376 - 447
1076
|
913
|
829 - 996
1828
|
1647
|
1468 - 1826
48
|
429
|
414
|
377 - 450
1066
|
925
|
845 - 1005
1878
|
1673
|
1482 - 1863
49
|
451
|
411
|
373 - 450
1089
|
933
|
843 - 1022
1908
|
1692
|
1481 - 1903
50
|
|
413
|
374 - 451
|
938
|
853 - 1023
|
1749
|
1525 - 1973
51
|
|
416
|
378 - 454
|
941
|
848 - 1034
|
1809
|
1563 - 2056
52
|
|
415
|
375 - 455
|
944
|
849 - 1039
|
1865
|
1598 - 2132
* Provisional figures. Week 49 is an estimate.
COVID-19 mortality known until June
The figures on (excess) mortality are based on daily reports on the number of deaths received by CBS. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a later stage via a death cause certificate. The cause of death is known for all deceased up to and including June 2020. According to these figures, just over 10,000 people died from COVID-19 between March and June 2020, as published by CBS on 1 October. Excess mortality over this period is therefore entirely attributable to mortality from the novel coronavirus.
Data sources for RIVM
The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual COVID-19-related death count in the Netherlands is likely to turn out higher because of the following reasons: possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 deaths and registration sometimes takes a little longer.
Up to and including June 2020, RIVM registered 6,182 COVID-19 deaths. In weeks 39 through 49, it registered 3,383 COVID-19 deaths, of which 215 in week 49 (as at 8 December 2020). There were fewer than 200 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the intervening period.
Estimate for week 49
The figures for week 49 are estimates, based on 84 percent of the overall number of death records to be received by CBS. CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 49 on Friday 18 December. The figures will be more complete by then.