(Alliance News) - Mortgage Chat PLC on Friday said that it has entered an agreement with Accru Finance Ltd for software development.

Mortgage chat is a technology company developing artificial intelligence products for the mortgage sector. Shares in the firm were last traded at 0.05 pence each on Aquis on Thursday.

Accru will be paid GBP15,000, and granted 200,000 warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares. The warrants have an exercise price of 5p per share, and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.

According to the agreement, Accru will design and develop a web-based application capable of answering specific mortgage-related queries and will also undertake the development of a responsive website dedicated to the company's automated query resolution service.

