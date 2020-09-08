Press Office Press Office Threadneedle Street 12 Endeavour Square London EC2R 8AH London T 020 3461 4411 E20 1JN F 020 3461 5460 T 020 7066 3232 press@bankofengland.co.uk pressoffice@fca.org.uk www.bankofengland.co.uk www.fca.org.uk

Mortgage Lenders and Administrators Statistics: 2020 Q2

Key findings

 The outstanding value of all residential mortgages loans was £1,513.3 billion at the end of 2020 Q2, 3.2% higher than a year earlier (Table A)1.

 The value of gross mortgage advances in 2020 Q2 was £44.1 billion, 33.3% lower than in 2019 Q2 (Table A and Chart 1).

 The value of new mortgage commitments (lending agreed to be advanced in the coming months) was 53.2% lower than a year earlier, at £34.3 billion (Table A and Chart 1).

 The share of gross advances with interest rates less than 2% above Bank Rate was 73.3% in 2020 Q2, 10.5 percentage points (pp) lower than a year ago. The decrease was driven by the 65 basis point (bp) cut in Bank Rate in March rather than any significant change in mortgage interest rates (Chart 2).a

 The share of mortgages advanced in 2020 Q2 with loan to value (LTV) ratios exceeding 90% was 4.9%, 0.6pp lower than a year earlier (Chart 3).

 The share of gross mortgage lending for buy-to-let purposes (covering house purchase, remortgage and further advance) was 14.4%, an increase of 1.2pp from 2019 Q2 (Chart 5).

 The value of outstanding balances with some arrears increased by 2.8% over the quarter to £14.1 billion, and now accounts for 0.93% of outstanding mortgage balances (Chart 6).

Table A: Residential loans to individuals, flows and balances

Regulated and non-regulated mortgages* £ billions

Not seasonally adjusted

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

Flows Gross advances 63.4 66.1 73.3 73.5 65.8 44.1 New commitments 63.7 73.4 73.8 70.6 67.3 34.3 Amounts outstanding 1,451.8 1,466.3 1,485.4 1,498.8 1,509.7 1,513.3

*This data covers regulated mortgage lending, and non-regulated mortgage lending by firms which undertake regulated mortgage lending or administration of regulated mortgages.

a See here for the Bank's data on Effective Interest Rates.

Graphical Analysis:

 The value of gross mortgage advances was £44.1 billion in 2020 Q2, 33.3% lower than in 2019 Q2, and the lowest level since 2013 Q2. (Table A and Chart 1).2

 The value of new mortgage commitments (lending agreed to be advanced in the coming months) was 53.2% lower than a year earlier, at £34.3 billion and the lowest level since 2010 Q1.3 Chart 1: Gross advances and new commitments Not seasonally adjusted £ billions 80 Q1 2019 Q2 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 2020 Q2 Gross advancesNew commitments

 The distribution of interest rates relative to Bank Rate for gross mortgage advances remained broadly unchanged during Q2 following the significant changes in the distribution in Q1 due to the 65bp reduction in Bank Rate in March (Chart 2).

 The share of advances with interest rates less than 2% above Bank Rate was 73.3%.4

 The share of advances with interest rates 2% or more, but less than 3%, above Bank Rate was broadly unchanged at 19.8%, and the share of advances with interest rates 3% or more above Bank Rate fell by 1pp to 6.9%.5,6

Chart 2: Per cent of business above

Bank Rate - Gross Advances

Not seasonally adjusted

2019 Q1

Q2

Per cent 100

90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0

Q3

Q4

2020 Q1

Q2

Less than 2% above

2.00% to 2.99% above

3.00% to 3.99% above4% and above

 The share of mortgages advanced in Q2 with loan to value (LTV) ratios exceeding 75% fell on the quarter to 36.5%, which is 3.2pp lower than a year earlier (Chart 3).7

 The share of advances with LTV ratios exceeding 90% also decreased on the quarter, by 0.4pp, to 4.9%. 8

 The share of mortgages advanced with LTVs over 95% was 0.3%, broadly unchanged over recent quarters.9

Chart 3: Gross advances by loan to value (LTV)

ratios

Not seasonally adjusted

Per cent

2019 Q1

Q2

100

90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0

Q3

Q4

2020 Q1

Q2

75% or lessOver 75%, up to 90%

Over 90%

The proportion of lending to borrowers with a high loan to income (LTI) ratio fell by 0.6pp on the quarter to 43.1% (Chart 4).10 Borrowers with high LTI are defined here as:

 Borrowers with single income who had a LTI ratio of 4 or above. These loans accounted for 10.3% of gross mortgage lending in Q2 2020, 0.3pp less than in the previous quarter.11

 Borrowers with a joint income who had a LTI of 3 or above. These loans accounted for 32.8% of gross mortgage lending in Q2 2020, a 0.3pp decrease compared to the previous quarter.12

Chart 4: Gross advances by income multiple

Not seasonally adjusted

2019 Q1

100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0

Per cent

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020 Q1

Q2

Single less than 2.50 and Joint less than 2.00Single 2.50 < 3.00 and Joint 2.00 < 2.50

Single 3.00 < 3.50 and Joint 2.50 < 2.75

Single 3.50 < 4.00 and Joint 2.75 < 3.00

Single 4.00 or over and Joint 3.00 or over

Single Other and Joint Other

 The share of gross mortgage advances for buy-to-let purposes (covering house purchase, remortgage and further advance) was 14.4% in 2020 Q2 (Chart 5), an increase of 1.2pp from 2019 Q2. The share of advances to owner occupiers was 85.6%.13,14

 Of the 85.6% of advances for owner occupiers, the share for remortgages was 37.7%, an increase of 8.2pp since 2019 Q2. The share for house purchase was 41.6%, a decline of 8.9pp from 2019 Q2. Further advances and other mortgages (including lifetime mortgages) accounted for 6.3% of gross advances combined. 15,16,17

 Of the 41.6% of advances for house purchases by owner occupiers, lending to first-time buyers was 3.1pp lower than in 2019 Q2, at 18.2% of gross advances. The share advanced to home movers was at its lowest share since 2009 Q1 with a 5.8pp decrease from a year earlier, to 23.4%.18,19

Chart 5: Gross advances by purpose of loan

Not seasonally adjusted

£ billions

80

40

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2019 Q1

Q2

Per cent of gross advances

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q3

Q4

2020 Q1

Q2

Total (LHS)

First-time-buyers (RHS)

Buy-to-let (RHS)

Remortgage (RHS)

Home movers (RHS)

 Covid related mortgage payment deferralsb are not considered formal arrears.

 The value of outstanding balances with arrears (defined as the borrower failing to make contractual payments equivalent to at least 1.5% of the outstanding mortgage balance or where the property is in possession) increased by 2.8% on the quarter, to £14.1 billion (Chart 6). 20

 The proportion of total loan balances with arrears increased to 0.93%. 21

Chart 6: Arrears balances

Not seasonally adjusted

1.20

16.0

Per cent of total balances

1.10

£ billions 15.0

1.00

0.90

0.80

0.70

0.60

0.50

0.40

2019 Q1

Q2

14.0

13.0

12.0

11.0

10.0

9.0

8.0

Q3

Q4

2020 Q1

Q2

Balances outstanding (RHS)Balances as % total loan balances (LHS)

b https://www.fca.org.uk/publications/finalised-guidance/mortgages-and-coronavirus-updated-guidance-firms

