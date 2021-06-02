Mortgage Market Reference Rate Data Series - June 2021

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Mortgage Market Reference Rate Data Series
As at June 1, 2021
Date
MMRR
Mar-12
3.25
Jun-12
3.25
Sep-12
3.00
Dec-12
2.50
Mar-13
2.50
Jun-13
2.25
Sep-13
2.25
Dec-13
2.25
Mar-14
2.25
Jun-14
2.25
Sep-14
2.25
Dec-14
2.25
Mar-15
2.25
Jun-15
2.50
Sep-15
2.50
Dec-15
2.75
Mar-16
3.00
*
Jun-16
3.00
*
Sep-16
3.00
*
Dec-16
3.00
*
Mar-17
3.00
*
Jun-17
3.00
Sep-17
3.00
Dec-17
3.00
Mar-18
3.00
Jun-18
3.00
Sep-18
3.00
Dec-18
3.00
Mar-19
3.00
Jun-19
3.00
Sep-19
3.00
Dec-19
3.00
Mar-20
3.00
Jun-20
3.00
Sep-20
3.00
**
Dec-20
3.00
**
Mar-21
3.00
**
Jun-21
3.00
**
MMRR held constant between March 2016-March 2017 during the last review.
MMRR held constant pending review.
Disclaimer
