Mortgage rates can change without the Riksbank adjusting the policy rate

09/25/2020 | 06:25am EDT

How banks obtain funding has a considerable bearing on their lending rates and thereby affect the transmission mechanism, the financial stability analysis and the Riksbank's monetary policy considerations. Household mortgages make up a large share of bank lending and it is important for households to understand what can affect mortgage rates when they take on debt and choose interest-rate fixation periods.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 10:24:09 UTC

