Mortgage365 Rebrands its Direct-to-Consumer Mortgage Lending Subsidiary to Finify

07/20/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage365 is pleased to announce that is has rebranded its Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) mortgage lending subsidiary, changing the name of the business to Finify (www.finify.com). This change will distinguish the Mortgage365 enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for financial services companies from the consumer mortgage lending business.

Finify combines the power of a fully digital mortgage experience with real-time, expert loan advising based on borrower motivation and goals. Committed to enabling financial optimization for their borrowers both now and in the future, the Finify team is driven to continue innovating the most cutting-edge technologies to support borrowers at every stage of their lives. Finify, powered by Mortgage365, is the integrated software platform built on trusted Microsoft technologies and utilized by multiple organizations across the financial services industry.

“We’re excited about the rebrand because differentiating the two distinct areas of our business makes it even easier for our customers to work with us,” said Jason Seedig, Founder of Mortgage365. “It’s important to note that our consumer clients will not see any difference to the digital experience and service they know and love. The name is changing, but the experience is not.”  

Current consumer clients will now receive documents, letters and other communications labeled as Finify, whereas previously they received documents from Mortgage365 Lending, LLC.

Lenders looking to learn more about Mortgage365 should visit www.mortgage365.com for information on the enterprise SaaS platform.

About Mortgage365
Highlands Ranch-based Mortgage365, is a mortgage technology innovator focused on transforming the mortgage industry for lenders and consumers. The Mortgage365 enterprise SaaS mortgage platform unifies data, borrowers, and lending teams to deliver a digital-first mortgage experience. The proprietary solution enables rapid bank and lender onboarding and is built on the Microsoft Power Platform. Mortgage365 is a member of the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Program. For more information visit: www.mortgage365.com

About Finify
Finify is the Direct-To-Consumer (D2C), digital-first lending business that serves as the innovation lab for Mortgage365, providing real-world insight to enable a superior consumer experience. Finify currently operates in Colorado with plans to expand to other states later this year. Mortgage loans offered by Finify are originated by Mortgage365 Lending, LLC (NMLS #1990091) dba Finify. For more information visit: www.finify.com


Media Contact:
Christy Kemp
Dahlia PR
ckemp@dahliapr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
