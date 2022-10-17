Advanced search
Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women

10/17/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
Ukrainian prisoners of war pose for a picture after a swap in an unknown location in Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Moscow and Kyiv on Monday carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the war so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, officials from both sides said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said there were 12 civilians among the freed women.

"It was the first completely female exchange," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that 37 of the women had been captured after Russian forces took the giant Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol in May.

Separately, Ukraine's interior ministry said some of the women had been in jail since 2019 after being detained by pro-Moscow authorities in eastern regions. Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of one of the regions said Kyiv was freeing 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.

(Reporting by Max Hunder and David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
