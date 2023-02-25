Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations

02/25/2023 | 06:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States is "exerting unprecedented pressure" on African countries, including attempting to disrupt a planned Russia-Africa summit, Russia's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying late on Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin will host the second Russia-Africa summit in July in St. Petersburg, an event intended to underline his attempts to curry favour in African nations after being shunned by the West over his invasion in Ukraine a year ago.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, quoted by the state TASS agency reiterated Moscow's accusations of the "collective West" staging a campaign to isolate Moscow.

"The United States and its allies are conducting an unprecedented campaign for the political and economic isolation of Russia, including the disruption of the Russian-Africa second summit in St. Petersburg," Bogdanov told TASS.

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine not a war, but a "special military operation". Kyiv and its Western allies say its an imperialistic act of aggression to seize land.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the collective West has significantly increased pressure on African countries - through threats of imposing sanctions, termination of financial and humanitarian aid," Bogdanov said.

Since the start of the war, which has killed thousands and displace millions, Moscow has turned to China, India - and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.

Russia has been particularly keen to win over African nations -- Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has visited the continent twice this year already, in addition to a tour mid-last year.

South Africa has been holding 10 days of military exercises with the Russian and Chinese militaries. And the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries has been deployed against insurgents in Mali and Central Africa.

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a U.S.-Africa leaders summit in 2022 in Washington, seeking to bolster alliances amid the growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.

Bogdanov said, without providing evidence, that Washington has been making "fabrications" against Moscow, accusing Russia of trying to starve the continent or rise fuel prices.

The West has imposed several waves of sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and so has the European Union, with Brussels adopted fresh punitive measures on Saturday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Ron Popeski in Winnipeg; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.37% 450.62 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -2.05% 2009.63 Real-time Quote.2.54%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.30% 147.71 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 75.8 Delayed Quote.4.69%
Latest news "Economy"
03:15a27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck - reports
RE
03:00aUK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
AN
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:32aThousands without power amid California winter storms
RE
02:07aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
01:46aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts - the infor…
RE
01:22aGambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations
RE
01:20aAustralian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
RE
12:14aAustralia's treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic 'main game'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
2China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
3Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
4Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
5Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Mos..

HOT NEWS