Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States is "exerting
unprecedented pressure" on African countries, including
attempting to disrupt a planned Russia-Africa summit, Russia's
deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying late on Saturday.
President Vladimir Putin will host the second Russia-Africa
summit in July in St. Petersburg, an event intended to underline
his attempts to curry favour in African nations after being
shunned by the West over his invasion in Ukraine a year ago.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, quoted by the
state TASS agency reiterated Moscow's accusations of the
"collective West" staging a campaign to isolate Moscow.
"The United States and its allies are conducting an
unprecedented campaign for the political and economic isolation
of Russia, including the disruption of the Russian-Africa second
summit in St. Petersburg," Bogdanov told TASS.
Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine not a war, but a
"special military operation". Kyiv and its Western allies say
its an imperialistic act of aggression to seize land.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the
collective West has significantly increased pressure on African
countries - through threats of imposing sanctions, termination
of financial and humanitarian aid," Bogdanov said.
Since the start of the war, which has killed thousands and
displace millions, Moscow has turned to China, India - and
African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.
Russia has been particularly keen to win over African
nations -- Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has visited the
continent twice this year already, in addition to a tour
mid-last year.
South Africa has been holding 10 days of military exercises
with the Russian and Chinese militaries. And the Wagner group of
Russian mercenaries has been deployed against insurgents in Mali
and Central Africa.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a U.S.-Africa leaders summit
in 2022 in Washington, seeking to bolster alliances amid the
growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.
Bogdanov said, without providing evidence, that Washington
has been making "fabrications" against Moscow, accusing Russia
of trying to starve the continent or rise fuel prices.
The West has imposed several waves of sanctions on Russia
over its actions in Ukraine, and so has the European Union, with
Brussels adopted fresh punitive measures on Saturday.
