Moscow-backed Luhansk region in Ukraine to send 'liberated' grain to Russia -Tass

June 9 (Reuters) - One of two breakaway eastern Ukrainian
regions backed by Moscow on Thursday said it would soon start
rail shipments to Russia of grain that its troops had
"liberated", Tass news agency reported.
Yuri Pronko, agricultural minister of the self-declared
Luhansk People's Republic, said that until now, the grain had
been sent by truck in relatively small amounts.
"Tomorrow is a historical moment - the first wagons of grain
will go Russia, 50 wagons, more than 3,000 tonnes," Tass cited
him as saying.
Ukraine had previously accused Russia of stealing its grain
from the territories Moscow occupied since launching what it
calls a special military operation in February.
Tass said grain elevators "in the liberated part" of the
Luhansk republic contained around 300,000 tonnes of winter wheat
and 200,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds, which it referred to as
the remains of previous harvests. It did not give details.
Pronko said the elevators were about half full and to free
them up for future harvests, around 120 to 130 wagons of grain
would have to be exported every day.
Russia and Ukraine have been in a deadlock over grain
exports from Ukrainian ports. Russia has seized large parts of
Ukraine's coast, blocking farm exports and driving up the cost
of grain.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans and Jonathan
Oatis)