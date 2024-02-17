STORY: Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday (February 16) after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, authorities said.

Footage filmed in Moscow near the "Wall of Sorrow" memorial on the avenue named after Soviet physicist and dissent Andrei Sakharov showed people being led away and put into police buses.

OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said more than 110 people in 13 cities across Russia had been detained at spontaneous rallies as of 0736 GMT on Saturday.

At least 69 people had been detained in St Petersburg, OVD-Info said.

"In each police department there may be more detainees than in the published lists," OVD-Info said. "We publish only the names of those people about whom we have reliable knowledge and whose names we can publish."

Reuters could not immediately verify the count.