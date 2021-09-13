Moscow real estate demand falls after mortgage rate increase

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Residential sales in the Moscow
region, Russia's largest primary real estate market, slid 31% in
August compared with June, cooling down after the government
increased rates as part of a state-backed mortgage programme, a
survey by real estate database CIAN showed on Monday.
State mortgage subsidies were introduced last year to inject
some life into Russia's struggling economy, hit by the global
coronavirus pandemic and an oil price crash.
This caused a price boom on the primary and secondary real
estate markets, with mortgage loans expanding by nearly 35% in
2020.
In July, the government raised the state-backed mortgage
rate to 7% and cut the credit limit to 3 million roubles
($41,300), making it difficult for potential buyers to secure a
loan.
"August 2021 is the first month that objectively reflects
the situation, with a decline in demand after the revision of
the mortgage lending programme," analysts at CIAN said.
The number of new mortgage loans approved in the Moscow
region decreased by 40% in August versus June, when the previous
mortgage programme was in place, CIAN said. The database
provided data for the Moscow region only, Russia's largest by
transaction volumes.
The Russian central bank expects real estate prices to cool
with the changes to the state-backed mortgage programme,
Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
($1 = 72.6806 roubles)
(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber;
Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Merriman)