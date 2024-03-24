March 24 (Reuters) - Russian air defence systems destroyed 22 Vampire missiles launched by Ukraine at Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Stock market news
Google, Apple breakups on the agenda as global regulators target tech
Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack, says Kyiv military intelligence spokesman
German Bundesbank president warns against extremism, euro exit - FUNKE
China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports
China plans new rules on market access, data flows Premier Li tells global CEOs
China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says
Evergrande's liquidators say company, SJ and Tianji withdraw Chapter 15 applications in US
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- Moscow says its forces shot down 22 Ukraine-launched missiles over Russia's Belgorod region